1 death, 253 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there was one additional death, as well as 253 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 122 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 50-59 year age range. ODH also reported 50 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 81 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 6,269 total cases (122 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 351 hospitalizations (1 new) and 91 deaths. Of the 6,269 cases, 5,083 (32 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,230 cases (25 new), 11 hospitalizations (1 new0

20-29 —1,030 cases (25 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 913 cases (18 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 931 cases (22 new), 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

50-59 — 814 cases (14 new), 58 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 666 cases (9 new), 61 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 415 cases (5 new), 89 hospitalizations, 21 deaths

80-plus — 260 cases (4 new), 61 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,726 (45.9 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,531 (41.9 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,924 total cases (50 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 205 hospitalizations and 74 deaths (1 new). Of the 3,924 cases, 3,253 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 774 cases (8 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 569 cases (12 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 516 cases (8 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 572 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 528 cases (9 new), 32 hospitalizations, 9 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 477 cases (6 new), 52 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 307 cases (2 new), 49 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 181 cases (1 new), 28 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,371 (45.27 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,389 (40.99 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 5,030 cases (81 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,653 confirmed cases, 377 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 76 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 158 active cases and 4,801 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 101 cases (4 new)

5-11 — 260 cases (4 new)

12-15 — 286 cases (5 new)

16-20 — 363 cases (6 new)

21-25 — 412 cases (11 new)

26-30 — 441 cases (8 new)

31-40 — 788 cases (16 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 748 cases (17 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 658 cases (5 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 507 cases (3 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 446 cases (2 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,177 (76 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,743 (66 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 434 (10 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 61;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,830 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,929 fully vaccinated or 37.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 25 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 19,697 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 22,118), 476 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 378), 37 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 34) and 742 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 121) with 31,987 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,130,638 (61.0 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,543,032 (55.98 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 407,131 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,335 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 53,856 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 496 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,609 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 19 since the last update. There are 16,742 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 23.78 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.55 percent.

Statewide, 1,098,601 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.3 percent of the population). A total of 52.8 percent of the population, 945,371 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

