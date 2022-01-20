Library trustee honored for years of service

GALLIPOLIS — After nearly 28 years of service as a member of the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees, Elaine Armstrong was honored at a recent board meeting at Bossard Memorial Library.

Armstrong, who has indicated that she will not seek reappointment to the library board, was first appointed on March 1, 1994 by Common Pleas Judge Joseph Cain. She has served in various capacities during her tenure as a board member, most recently serving as vice president of the board from 2009-2021.

Armstrong is a retired college administrator of the University of Rio Grande where she earned both her Bachelor of Science in social work and her Master of Education.

During the December board meeting, the library board and administration presented Armstrong with a plaque honoring her years of service.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work with the board and for the library,” Armstrong said. “The Bible says, ‘for everything there is a season,’ and this is mine. It has been a pleasure to work with each and every one of you.”

Following the meeting, Library Director Debbie Saunders noted the influence that Armstrong has had on the library during her years of service as a board member.

“Words cannot adequately express how great an impact Elaine has made on me personally, and how instrumental she has been in furthering the services of the public library in Gallia County and beyond,” Saunders said.

The Board of Trustees of the Gallia County District Library is a seven-member board comprised of a diverse group of community members who volunteer their time and energy in service to the library. Members of the board are appointed to seven-year terms. Four members of the board are appointed by the Gallia County Board of Commissioners and three by the Gallia County Common Pleas Judge.

Current members serving on the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees are: Jacob Attar, Traci Good, Robbie Jenkins, Leanna Martin, Debbie Rhodes, and Larry Shong.

Pictured are, from left: Debbie Saunders, Library Director; Elaine Armstrong; and Robbie Jenkins, Board President.