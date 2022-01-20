City Schools BOE approves nominations, meeting schedule

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Schools Board of Education met on Jan. 13 for a reorganization meeting. The drafted minutes include the reorganization of the board, authorizations and a meeting schedule for 2022 was set.

Board members present included Lynn Angell, John O’Brien, Amee Rees, Alex Saunders and Morgan Saunders. Superintendent Craig Wright and Treasurer Beth Lewis were also present along with a number of visitors.

Nominations opened with O’Brien nominating Angell to serve as president. No other nominations were made and Angell was appointed unanimously.

O’Brien nominated Morgan Saunders to serve as vice-president. No other nominations were made and Morgan Saunders was appoint unanimously.

After nominations, a meeting schedule for the remainder of the 2022 year was approved with the following meetings:

Currently the meetings will be located at the Gallia Academy Middle School (GAMS) Library.

Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.; March 16 at 6:30 p.m.; April 20 at 6:30 p.m.; May 18 at 6:30 p.m.; June 15 at 6:30 p.m.; July 20 at 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21 with the time to be determined.

The minutes noted, “any change to date, time or location to a regular meeting or the addition of a special board meeting will be announced on the district’s website and Facebook page.”

The treasurer was authorized to sign all vouchers and accounts payable and to request tax advances from the county auditor and invest interim funds when available.

The superintendent was authorized to act as an agent for all federal and state programs and purchasing for the district. Authorization to post positions and approve substitute and/or supplemental contracts as needed; accept resignations on behalf of the board; employ legal and consultant services during the year and until the organizational meeting of 2023 and to exercise authority of the board to prohibit persons from entering upon any properties and/or premises owned or operated by the Gallia County School District (GCSD) Board of Education.

The following appointments to the superintendent’s administrative committees and building liaisons for the 2022 year were made: Academics – O’Brien and Rees; Alumni – Rees; Athletics – Rees and Alex Saunders; Facilities/Construction – Angell and Morgan Saunders; Finance – Angell and Morgan Saunders; Legislative Liaison – Rees; Naming Rights – Angell and Alex Saunders; Negotiations/Insurance – Angell and Morgan Saunders; Policy – O’Brien; Records –Alex Saunders; Safety – Rees and Morgan Saunders; Stadium Project – Rees and Alex Saunders; Technology – Rees and Morgan Saunders; Transportation – Angell and Morgan Saunders; School Building Liaisons: Gallia Academy High School – Morgan Saunders, GAMS – O’Brien, Green Elementary – Alex Saunders, Rio Grande Elementary – Rees and Washington Elementary– Angell.

Information obtained from the Board of Education’s drafted minutes, scheduled to be approved at the Feb. meeting.

