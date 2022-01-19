138 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 138 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 77 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 30 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 31 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 6,058 total cases (77 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 350 hospitalizations and 91 deaths. Of the 6,058 cases, 5,025 (20 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,192 cases (14 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —990 cases (11 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 878 cases (22 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 896 cases (16 new), 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

50-59 — 789 cases (4 new), 58 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 651 cases (4 new), 61 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 407 cases (2 new), 89 hospitalizations, 21 deaths

80-plus — 255 cases (4 new), 61 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,712 (45.85 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,507 (41.82 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,804 total cases (30 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 203 hospitalizations (2 new) and 73 deaths. Of the 3,804 cases, 3,229 (26 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 754 cases (7 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 542 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 495 cases (6 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 561 cases (6 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 505 cases (2 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

60-69 — 466 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 302 cases (2 new), 49 hospitalizations (2 new), 27 deaths

80-plus — 179 cases (2 new), 28 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,361 (45.22 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,372 (40.90 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 4,907 cases (31 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,556 confirmed cases, 351 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 75 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 132 active cases and 4,700 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 97 cases (3 fewer)

5-11 — 254 cases (2 new)

12-15 — 279 cases

16-20 — 376 cases

21-25 — 397 cases (5 new)

26-30 — 432 cases (4 new)

31-40 — 760 cases (6 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 723 cases (1 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 647 cases (4 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 501 cases (4 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 443 cases (4 new), 46 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,063 (30 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,648 (23 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 415 (7 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 61;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,830 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,922 fully vaccinated or 37.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 24 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 20,483 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 22,071), 689 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 367), 51 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 117) with 31,245 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,119,018 (60.90 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,530,531 (55.87 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 12, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,053;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 761;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 53,699;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,209.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 396,343 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,606 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 50,621 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 485 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,576 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 15 since the last update. There are 15,906 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 22.67 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.40 percent.

Statewide, 1,097,905 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.3 percent of the population). A total of 52.7 percent of the population, 944,754 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

