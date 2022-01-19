JVSD Board meets, organizes for new year

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District (JVSD) recently held the 2022 organizational meeting, followed by the regular January meeting.

During the organizational meeting, Brian Moore, Jackson City School District, took the oath of office for a three-year term on the vocational board.

Nominations and appointments were made for the board officials. Jeffrey A. Thacker was appointed as president and Robert Cornwell was appointed as vice-president. The minutes noted that Cornwell will also serve as legislative liaison.

It was agreed that regular meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Buckeye Hills Career Center.

The Board Service Fund was established.

The Board of Education calendar for the 2022 year was adopted.

The superintendent was given authorization to appoint a designee for the board to attend the required public records training for the 2022 calendar year.

It was agreed that the procedure of board of education meetings will be “governed in accordance with Roberts Rules of Order, newly revised,” according to the minutes.

During the regular Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD meeting the following resolutions and authorizations were approved:

A special revenue fund for the purpose of innovation workforce incentive programs and a special revenue fund for the purpose of short-term certificate funding was established.

The authorization for the the superintendent to employ new teaching and support staff, as necessary, until the January 2023 regular meeting. Newly hired personnel will be submitted and confirmed by the board.

The superintendent was authorizes to accept resignations, to employ legal counsel for the district as needed, as the Administrator and Purchasing Agent for all general funds and federal programs for the district and to approve grants for the district until the January 2023 regular meeting.

The treasurer was authorized to request tax advances from any of the county auditors at any time during the year when tax monies are available and/or when funds are needed.

Equipment removal from inventory was approved.

The Innovative Workforce Program Incentive Grant and short-term certificate grant funding was approved.

Donations for the Community Appreciation Day event and Drug Free Clubs of America were accepted from the following businesses: Supply, BCMR. Bob’s Market & Greenhouse, Callahan Hardware, Cherrington Moulton & Evans Law Firm, Daylight Donuts, Edward Jones, Judge Eric Mulford, Fantastic Sam’s, Floral Fashions, Gallia Co Sheriff’s Office, Henderson Auctioneering, Jerry’s Do It Center, JMR Inc., Mako Finished Products, NAPA, Oak Hill FFA, Oak Hill IM, Ohio Valley Hospital, Rio Tire Exchange, Rowdy’s Smokehouse, Speakman Building, State Farm, Thomas Do It Center, Jackson Co. Veterans Services Office, Mrs. Laura Roth and family, Amber Nowlin, Hannah Kitts, Shanna Leach, Beckie Polinsky, Jessica Blevins, Chad Hensley, Duane Bing, BHCC ECE Class, BHCC DHO Class, BHCC Adult Respiratory Therapy program, BHCC Adult Welding class, WIOA program, Ms. Terrie Rees and Mr. Ryan Shoemaker.

The following non-certified substitute personnel were hired for the 2021-2022 school year: Debra Hill, custodian and AP; Sommer Kern, AP and Jill Putney, AP.

The employment of a student employee was approved, as was the adult center substitute, Jill Putney.

The resignation of Michelle Marcum was approved.

Part-time, hourly contracts were awarded to Kelli Browning, Tom Cremeans, Michael Eiring, Christopher Gruber, Phillip Millhouse and Rylee Perkins.

Entering a clinical agreement with Edgewood Manor of Wellston, The Pavilion of Piketon and Four Winds Community was approved.

The Adult Center Employee Handbook for the 2022-2023 school year was approved after the first reading. The adult education tuition rates for the 2022-2023 school year were also approved.

Information from Gallia-Jackson-Vinton JVSD minutes.