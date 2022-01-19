County Commissioners make Board appointments

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission has appointed and designated representatives for boards across Gallia County for 2022.
The following people will represent the commission for the mentioned board:
Ariel Board of Directors: M. Eugene Greene;
Board of Revisions: Q. Jay Stapleton;
Broadband Committee: Harold G. Montgomery;
Canine Management Committee (BOC Vice President): M. Eugene Greene;
Community Action Agency: All; Alternate (in order): Melissa Clark, Anette Brown and/or Kim Elliott;
Community Improvement Corporation (CIC): Harold G. Montgomery;
Data Processing (BOC President): Harold G. Montgomery;
SR 35 Corridor: Harold G. Montgomery;
Exotic Animals: Q. Jay Stapleton;
Family & Children First Council “FCFC”: Q. Jay Stapleton;
Family Svcs Planning Committee (BOC President & FCFC): Harold G. Montgomery and Q. Jay Stapleton;
Gallipolis in Bloom: M. Eugene Greene;
GJMV Solid Waste Management District: All;
Health Dept. – Advisory Council (BOC President): Harold G. Montgomery;
Infrastructure Committee: M. Eugene Greene;
Keep Gallia Beautiful: Harold G. Montgomery;
Local Emergency Planning Committee: M. Eugene Greene;
Local Corrections Planning Board: Q. Jay Stapleton;
Ohio Public Works Commission Integrating Committee: Harold G. Montgomery;
Our House Museum: M. Eugene Greene;
Ohio Valley Resource Conservation & Development: M. Eugene Greene;
OVRDC Full & Executive: Harold G. Montgomery;
Planning Commission: M. Eugene Greene;
Records Commission: Harold G. Montgomery;
Renewable Energy Committee (2): Harold G. Montgomery and Q. Jay Stapleton;
Security Committee: Q. Jay Stapleton;
Sewer Committee (Health Dept.): M. Eugene Greene;
SOACDF Tobacco Board: Harold G. Montgomery;
Solid Waste Mgmt. District: All;
Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC): All;
Threat Risk Assessment: M. Eugene Greene;
TID: Harold G. Montgomery.
Information from the Gallia County Board of Commissioners.