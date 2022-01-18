5 deaths, 66 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were five new deaths, as well as, 66 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. These individuals were in the the 60-69 and 70-79 year age ranges. ODH also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Those individuals were in the 60-69 and 70-79 year age ranges. ODH also reported 24 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported an additional death associated to COVID-19 of an individual in the 71-plus age range. DHHR also reported 10 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 5,981 total cases (32 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 350 hospitalizations and 91 deaths (2 new). Of the 5,981 cases, 5,005 (22 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,178 cases (11 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —979 cases (4 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 856 cases (11 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 880 cases (2 new), 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

50-59 — 785 cases (2 new), 58 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 647 cases (2 new), 61 hospitalizations, 12 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 405 cases, 89 hospitalizations, 21 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 251 cases (1 new), 61 hospitalizations, 35 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,710(45.85 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,506 (41.82 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,774 total cases (24 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 203 hospitalizations and 73 deaths (2 new). Of the 3,774 cases, 3,203 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 747 cases (10 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 538 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 489 cases (4 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 555 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 503 cases (3 new), 32 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

60-69 — 465 cases (1 new), 52 hospitalizations, 11 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 300 cases, 47 hospitalizations, 27 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 177 cases (1 new), 28 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,350 (45.18 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,367 (40.89 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 4,876 cases (10 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,526 confirmed cases, 350 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 75 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 144 active cases and 4,657 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 97 cases (5 new)

5-11 — 252 cases (1 new)

12-15 — 279 cases (1 new)

16-20 — 376 cases

21-25 — 392 cases

26-30 — 428 cases

31-40 — 754 cases (3 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 722 cases (3 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 643 cases, 11 deaths

61-70 — 497 cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 439 cases (3 fewer), 46 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,033 (9 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,625 (7 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 408 (2 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 61 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,820 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,905 fully vaccinated or 37.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 24 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 15,007 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 22,063), 423 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 362), 45 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 34) and 323 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 117) with 31,245 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,113,063 (60.85 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,525,318 (55.82 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 12, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,053;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 761;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 53,699;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,209.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 392,737 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,949 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 49,693 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 483 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,561 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 26 since the last update. There are 17,239 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 22.42 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.35 percent.

Statewide, 1,094,394 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.1 percent of the population). A total of 52.6 percent of the population, 942,475 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

