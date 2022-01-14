DRP raises funds, announces winner

GALLIPOLIS — The Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP) recently announced Michelle (Carolyn) Woodruff as the winner of one of the organization’s major 2021 fundraising campaigns dubbed the “Gallipolis New Year Win-Win Raffle.”

According to a news release from DRP, Woodruff regularly visits the area to see her daughter, Chloe Link, and family – who own and operate Riverfront Nutrition in downtown Gallipolis. “Thank you to DRP,” stated Woodruff. “This is a great way to let the New Year in and say bye to 2021.”

“Together, we were able to raise over $47,000 – half going to support DRP and half to Michelle for winning,” stated the news release. “The funds will be used by DRP to offer grants to support new and existing businesses located in the downtown Gallipolis area.”

DRP also thanked its many sponsors for the fundraiser and all who supported it.

About the Downtown Revitalization Project:

Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP) is a nonprofit with a mission to support Downtown Gallipolis businesses and enrich the quality of life for area residents. DRP provides business development assistance by offering small business grants to new and existing businesses located in Downtown Gallipolis. DRP raises money for its grants entirely through fundraising events along with private donations. Learn more about Downtown Revitalization Project at galliadrp.com where you can also download a DRP Funding Application. Email info@galliadrp.com if you’re interested in becoming involved with DRP or if your business is interested in applying for funding. Gifts to DRP are tax deductible and can be mailed to DRP, 771 Orchard Hill Rd, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

Information submitted on behal of DRP.