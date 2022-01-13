PVH distributing at home COVID-19 test kits

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Regional Health Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has received hundreds of over the counter at-home COVID-19 test kits for distribution to the community. Distribution for the kits will take place on Friday, Jan. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. behind the Wellness Center at the hospital.

“Consistent with state and national trends, our communities are experiencing an increase in positive case numbers and hospitalizations, making mitigation and prevention efforts more important than ever. We are excited to be able to get these free test kits into the hands of our residents,” stated Robert Tayengco, M.D., Medical Director of the Pleasant Valley Regional Health Center.

According to a news release from the hospital, PVH’s primary care offices located in Gallia County and in the Bend Area of Mason County will also distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits in the coming weeks. In addition to distributing testing kits at their primary care locations, the hospital will also distribute kits to Mason County Schools and other organizations during various upcoming community events.

“Our primary care providers are eager to get these kits into the hands of people in our community. The COVID-19 test kits are more accurate when administered to individuals who are actively having symptoms, and the tests should be taken ideally within six days of first experiencing symptoms,” stated Jeff Noblin, FACHE CEO of Pleasant Valley Hospital.

The news release further stated: “Those who receive a positive test result may call 304-675-4500 to schedule a telehealth appointment with a primary care provider. One may also visit Express Care Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.”

West Virginia residency is not required to receive a test kit, according to a PVH spokesperson.

PVH | Courtesy