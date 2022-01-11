GALLIPOLIS — Recently the Gallia County Prosecutor’s Office and Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services sponsored a four-day training on advanced interview and interrogation techniques for local law enforcement officers and child protective service workers.

“Over the past five years, my office has sponsored several officers in attending this specialized training. It has proven invaluable in investigating major crime and ultimately convicting dangerous offenders,” said Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren. “I am pleased that we were able to host this in Gallia County on a much bigger level as opposed to sending a couple individuals at a time.”

Sheriff Matt Champlin said the training conducted was the nationally recognized Reid interview training.

“In this intensive four day seminar, the instructor breaks down the anatomy of an interview and what it takes to properly work through and evaluate the subject of the interview to accomplish a successful resolution to the incident being investigated,” Champlin said.

Focusing on human behaviors, evaluating attitudes, verbal and nonverbal behaviors and paralinguistic behaviors, the training focuses on key elements needed to conduct a thorough interview, Champlin said.

“The law enforcement field is continuously evolving and the challenges we face get tougher every day,” said Champlin. “My office has made safeguarding our community our number one priority. We constantly aim to better our officers to effectively meet that goal. Specialized trainings such as the one that we have participated in this week allows our staff to continue to sharpen their skills and add to their tool belts. I want to give a special thanks to Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren and his staff who have worked so hard to bring this valuable training to not only our office, but our law enforcement communities throughout our region.”

Training participants included: Judge Margaret Evans, Gallia County Common Pleas Court; Judge Eric Mulford, Gallipolis Municipal Court; Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office; Chief Jeff Boyer, Gallipolis Police Department; Gallia County Commissioners Gene Greene, Jay Stapleton and Harold Montgomery; and Robbie Jacks.

Holdren gave special mention and thanks to Director Dana Glassburn of Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services for assisting in securing the funding for this program and providing breakfast and lunch to participants; and to River City Fellowship (RCF) for hosting the training as they have hosted and supported several law enforcement training events in the past, adding, “a special thank you to Pastor John O’Brien and the members of RCF for their support and hospitality.”

A number of people participated in a recent training hosted by Gallia County Prosecutor's Office and Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services. A four-day training was conducted to train law enforcement and other officials on the Reid interview techniques. Participants in the four-day training learned about the Reid training techniques, including human behaviors, evaluating attitudes, verbal and nonverbal behaviors and other things to focus on during interviewing someone.