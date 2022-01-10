Gallia Co. Commissioners approve agreements, resolutions

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners recently approved the minutes from the Dec. 30 meeting, approving resolutions and contracts.

Commissioner Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton were present.

A canine report for the week ending on Dec. 26 was given. The report showed that three animals were brought in, five animals were adopted, four animals are in foster with a total of 22 animals left in the shelter.

Melissa Clark, county administrator, presented the commission a proposal submitted by the Gallia County Defense Attorneys Corporations in the amount of $364,980.00 as recommended by the Gallia County Public Defender Commission.

“Per Laura Austen of the Ohio Public Defenders Office, the County must pass a resolution that the County Commission approves and consents to the terms of the agreement and appropriates the funds necessary as required by the agreement,” the minutes said.

Clark noted the proposal submitted by the Gallia County Defense Attorneys Corp received on Nov. 9, 2021 was in the amount of 395,250.00

Clark met with a representative from the Gallia County Defense Attorneys Corp, where the proposal was resubmitted on Dec. 22, 2021 in the amount of $379,999.92 and resubmitted on Dec. 29 in the amount of $364,980.00, the minutes said.

A motion was made to “approve and consent” to the terms of the 2022 agreement as presented, effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022, noting the total amount is included in the fiscal year 2022 Annual Appropriation Resolution.

A motion was made by Greene and passed, 3-0.

The following resolutions were passed by the commissioners: A resolution authorizing Gallia County to apply for, accept and enter into a cooperative agreement between Gallia County and the Ohio Water Development Authority for the refinancing of the USDA 2000 B-#92-03 Bidwell-Porter Sewer Loan; and a resolution authorizing Gallia County to apply for, accept and enter into a cooperative agreement between Gallia County and the Ohio Water Development Authority for the refinancing of the USDA 2013-#92-02 Kanauga Addison Sewer Loan.

Heather Casto, sheriff administrator submitted a Noble County Jail Housing Contract for approval.

The contract reads, “WHEREAS, this contract is made this _day of ___ .2022, by and between the Board of County Commissioners of Noble County, Ohio, hereafter referred to as ‘County’, the Sheriff of Noble County, hereinafter referred to as ‘Sheriff’, and the county of Gallia, Ohio hereafter referred to ‘Contractor.’

“WHEREAS, Contractor wishes to confine in the Noble County Jail such prisoners as have been charged with misdemeanors and felonies who are awaiting trial or serving a sentence after conviction.

“WHEREAS, this agreement is intended to set forth the rights, duties, responsibilities, and obligations of the County and Contractor or the term herein set forth.”

An approval for the renewal of GoDaddy email and wire transfer was presented by Bill Maynard, assistant I.T. director.

The commissioners approved the request.

The 2022 EME contracts with the townships and villages were presented by Sherry Daines, 911/EMA/LEPC director, to be be signed by the commission.

The commission approved and signed the contracts.