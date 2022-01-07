RIO GRANDE — The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. (AAA7) — located in Rio Grande, Ohio — is offering regular support calls for caregivers.

“Caregivers are a vital part of the healthcare system – they provide loving and essential care to their family or loved one. As part of their role, it is important for caregivers to have a resource to reach out to if they need help and support,” the press release said.

The agency is offering its ten service counties — Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton — the Caregiver Telephone Support Group.

“The telephone option provides caregivers with the opportunity to learn and gain support from each other without leaving their homes,” the press release said.

On the third Thursday of each month, the support group call is facilitated by staff from the Caregiver Support Program at AAA7.

“Caregiving is a loving and giving act, but can bring stress and questions for the one providing care. The Caregiver Telephone Support Group is available for caregivers age 18 and older who are providing assistance for relatives, friends, neighbors, or others; but are unpaid for the services. This also includes grandparents or other relatives raising children,” the press release said.

The Caregiver Support Program at AAA7 started in 2000 and is funded by the federal Older Americans Act.

“It provides caregivers with services that can help reduce stress, in addition to resources that can aid with providing better care for not only the loved one, but the individual caregiver as well,” the press release said.

The support program includes a number of services including assessments, training, information, assistance, counseling, and answers to everyday problems.

These services have no eligibility requirements according to the press release.

Additional services that require eligibility requirements include respite and supplemental services that could include a resource or product that is needed to complement the care provided, such as medical supplies, home safety equipment, legal services, and more.

The next call for caregivers will be Thursday, Jan. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., welcoming all family caregivers to participate. In order to receive the conference call information for the call, you must pre-register prior to Jan. 20.

To learn more about the Telephone Caregiver Support Group at the AAA7 or to register for the next call, please call Vicki Woyan at the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, extension 215, or e-mail info@aaa7.org.

For more information on AAA7 and the what the agency offers, visit www.aaa7.org or call 1-800-582-7277. The agency is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Information from AAA7 press release.