Reorganizing for new year

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission held the 2022 reorganization meeting, appointing officials and setting meeting dates, Thursday morning.

Commissioners Harold Montgomery, Jay Stapleton and Eugene Greene were present.

County Clerk Annette Brown was also present.

The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and then a prayer by Stapleton.

Montgomery called the meeting to order.

“Fellow commissioners, this has been advertised and it’s our reorganization meeting,” Montgomery said. “So, the first order of business before we proceed with any county business today would be to reorganize.”

Montgomery went on to explain the appointment of a president and vice-president to serve for the 2022 calendar year and the selection of a meeting time and place would handle the re-organizational side of business.

Montgomery opened the floor for presidential nominations.

Greene made a motion to keep the officials the same as 2021 — Montgomery serving another term as president and Greene serving another term as vice-president.

Brown clarified a need for individual nominations, meaning Montgomery would be nominated to serve as president. Stapleton seconded the nomination.

“I would accept the position if I am elected to that,” Montgomery said.

A roll call vote was completed, appointing Montgomery as president for the 2022 calendar year, 3-0.

Montgomery then made a clarification on voting.

“[I] might clarify [there] has [been] some discussion on whether you could vote for yourself,” Montgomery said. “There was a ruling made here, just this past year, as long as you’re not receiving anything of monetary value… that you can go ahead and vote.”

Montgomery opened the floor for vice-president nominations, citing Greene served as the 2021 vice-president.

Stapleton made the motion to keep Greene in the vice-president position, with a second from Montgomery.

A roll call vote was completed, appointing Greene as vice-president of the commission for the 2022 calendar year, 3-0.

Montgomery asked if anyone had an issue with continuing commission meetings on Thursdays, starting at 9 a.m. in room 1292 of the Gallia County Courthouse, with a motion later made and passed to leave the county commission meetings for Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Gallia County Courthouse.

During discussion, Stapleton asked about visiting township and village meetings to talk with those in the community, and the process of doing that.

Montgomery said Stapleton could contact the township/village to let them know he was visiting and they could choose to put him on the agenda. It was also mentioned the meetings were open to the public.

“[It would be an] unofficial thing, just to listen to people’s comments or ideas, just to kind of get in touch with the community a little bit,” Stapleton said.

Montgomery said it all depended on how formal Stapleton would want it, to speak on the open floor or be asked to be added to the agenda.

Stapleton clarified his intentions were to connect more with the communities around the county.

Also at the meeting:

A list of board designations and appointments was presented to the board. The commission decided to discuss later in the day to allow for further review.

The commission then moved into regular county business, approving previous meeting minutes and 2021 encumbrance bills.

Gallia County Commissioners Harold Montgomery, Jay Stapleton and Eugene Greene reviewing minutes from the previous commission meeting before approval earlier this week. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_Gallia-Commission-1622-4.jpg Gallia County Commissioners Harold Montgomery, Jay Stapleton and Eugene Greene reviewing minutes from the previous commission meeting before approval earlier this week. Brittany Hively | OVP

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

