‘Ohio State legend’ to keynote Chamber awards ceremony

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 85th annual Awards Ceremony to be held on Jan. 27 at Rio Ridge Venue with keynote speaker, Jerry Lucas.

According to a news release from the Chamber, Lucas is an “Ohio State legend” and basketball Hall of Famer.

“Lucas will speak on his vast career as an amateur and professional athlete including becoming the first player in history to win championships at the high school, college, and professional levels as well as an Olympic Gold Medal,” stated the news release. “He will also touch on his lifetime of dedication to changing the way children learn as well as his world-renowned memorization techniques.”

The dinner also recognizes this year’s award winners, which include: Small Business of the Year Crown Excavating, Beautification Award Winner South Gallia High School, Marianne Campbell Volunteer of the Year Award Winner U.S. Army Recruiting Station, Ray McKinnis Committee of the Year Award Winner Bob Evans Farm Festival Staff, sudden impact Award Winner John Gee Black Historical Center, and Community Involvement Award Winner Robin Fowler State Farm. The Bud and Donna Mcghee Award for outstanding service will be announced the night of the awards.

Tickets for the dinner are $65 each for member, $75 for non-members and can be purchased at the Chamber office, located at 16 State Street, Gallipolis, Ohio or by emailing chamber@galliacounty.org. Tables with six seats may also be purchased for $500 and include one copy of Lucas’ new book as well as a meet and greet opportunity with Lucas following the ceremony.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m.

Information provided by Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.