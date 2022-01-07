2 deaths, 76 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 2 COVID-19 associated deaths and 76 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. These individuals were in the 20-29 and 70-79 age range, respectively. ODH also reported 16 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 35 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 5,371 total cases (25 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 336 hospitalizations (1 new) and 85 deaths. Of the 5,371 cases, 4,863 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,020 cases (5 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —874 cases (9 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 752 cases (4 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 796 cases (3 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

50-59 — 727 cases (1 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 589 cases (1 new), 55 hospitalizations (1 new), 11 deaths

70-79 — 380 cases, 88 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

80-plus — 233 cases (2 new), 59 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,611 (45.52 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,425 (41.56 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,421 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 hospitalizations and 69 deaths (2 new). Of the 3,421 cases, 3,103 (8 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 647 cases (5 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 478 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 new death

30-39 — 440 cases (2 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 509 cases (3 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 461 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

60-69 — 434 cases (2 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 286 cases (1 new), 47 hospitalizations, 25 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 166 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,258 (44.78 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,305 (40.61 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 4,548 cases (35 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,224 confirmed cases, 324 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 73 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 128 active cases and 4,347 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 81 confirmed cases (4 new), 4 probable cases

5-11 — 210 confirmed cases, 19 probable cases (3 new)

12-15 — 239 confirmed cases (1 new), 24 probable cases

16-20 — 317 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 330 confirmed cases (3 new), 30 probable cases (2 new)

26-30 — 371 confirmed cases (2 new), 28 probable cases (4 new)

31-40 — 651 confirmed cases (5 new), 51 probable cases (3 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 630 confirmed cases (3 new), 43 probable cases (1 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 562 confirmed cases (3 new), 40 probable cases (1 new), 10 deaths

61-70 — 449 confirmed cases (1 new), 31 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 386 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 32 probable cases, 45 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,710;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,389 (25 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 321 (8 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 59;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,994 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,710 fully vaccinated or 36.6 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 19,563 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 15,355), 440 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 332), 51 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) and 398 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 97) with 30,072 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,042,279 (60.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,473,766 (55.38 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 5, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 15,324;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 729;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 50,828;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,991.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 351,688 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,134 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 36,374 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 455 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,421 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 29 since the last update. There are 13,980 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 18.07 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.79 percent.

Statewide, 1,113,099 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.1 percent of the population). A total of 51.5 percent of the population, 923,728 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

