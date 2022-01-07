May Primary filing update, deadline Feb. 2

GALLIPOLIS — Petition filings for the May primary election are officially open in Gallia County.

The filing deadline for candidacy is Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.

Those who wish to file can do so at the Board of Elections office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost to file for any county-wide office is $80. The Board of Elections office accepts cash or check. There is no cost to file for central committee.

The open seats for the Gallia County 2022 primary are county commissioner (one seat), county auditor, county judge of the Court of Common Pleas and all precinct central committee members of both Democrat and Republican parties (26 precincts), said Chris Burnett, director of the Gallia County Board of Elections.

As of Friday, Jan. 7 (at least as of press deadline), Eric Whitt, Board of Elections deputy director, reported one applicant for county auditor — Robbie Jacks; also, both the Republican and Democratic central committees have had a number of people file for the open seats. Along with filing for vacant county positions, Whitt also reported that “a couple” of townships have filed for levies.

The Gallipolis Daily Tribune will continue to monitor filings, updating and reporting them periodically and then releasing the final list following the filing deadline.

The 2022 primary election is scheduled for May 3.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

