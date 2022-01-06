Checking in on construction

Construction is continuing at the new Gallia County Jail site in Gallipolis, pictured here on Thursday prior to the snow arriving across the area. Ground was broken in June 2021 on what will become a 32,000 square-foot facility that will replace the current jail located in the basement of the Gallia County Courthouse and originally built in 1964. Granger Construction is the managing contractor over the project and DLZ is the architecture and engineering company working with Gallia county. The new facility will house 120 beds and the $20 million project is estimated to be completed in September 2022.

