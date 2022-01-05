2 deaths, 109 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were two COVID-19 associated deaths and 109 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 62 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 18 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Those indivduals were in the 41-50 and the 51-60 year age ranges. DHHR also reported 29 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 5,305 total cases (62 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 335 hospitalizations and 85 deaths. Of the 5,305 cases, 4,835 (14 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,008 cases (10 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —858 cases (22 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 741 cases (5 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 786 cases (10 new), 33 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

50-59 — 718 cases (6 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 585 cases (6 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 379 cases (1 new), 88 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

80-plus — 230 cases (2 new), 59 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,580 (45.42 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,396 (41.46 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,376 total cases (18 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 hospitalizations (3 new) and 67 deaths. Of the 3,376 cases, 3,087 (8 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 636 cases (7 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 472 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 431 cases (4 new), 14 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 502 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 461 cases (2 new), 32 hospitalizations (1 new), 7 deaths

60-69 — 428 cases, 52 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 284 cases, 47 hospitalizations (1 new), 24 deaths

80-plus — 162 cases, 27 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,227 (44.64 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,282 (40.52 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 4,473 cases (29 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,183 confirmed cases, 290 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 72 deaths (2 new). DHHR reports there are currently 183 active cases and 4,218 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 80 confirmed cases, 4 probable cases (2 new)

5-11 — 209 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 237 confirmed cases (2 new), 18 probable cases

16-20 — 316 confirmed cases, 19 probable cases

21-25 — 325 confirmed cases (4 new), 26 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 364 confirmed cases (2 new), 22 probable cases

31-40 — 643 confirmed cases (3 new), 48 probable cases (2 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 625 confirmed cases (2 new), 37 probable cases (1 new), 3 deaths (1 new)

51-60 — 559 confirmed cases (4 new), 38 probable cases, 10 deaths (1 new)

61-70 — 445 confirmed cases (2 new), 30 probable cases (1 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 380 confirmed cases (1 new), 32 probable cases (1 new), 44 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,638;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,325 (25 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 313 (3 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 58 (2 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,963 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,693 fully vaccinated or 36.6 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 23 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. No confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 19,750 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 14,537), 593 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 327), 53 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 99) with 29,674 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,023,208 (60.08 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,458,549 (55.25 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 29, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 14,458;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 701;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 48,399;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,853.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 342,607 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,928 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 34,550 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 448 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,372 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 11 since the last update. There are 17,718 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 20.76 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.67 percent.

Statewide, 1,109,697 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.9 percent of the population). A total of 51.5 percent of the population, 922,444 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

