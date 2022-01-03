Presenting ‘Middie Magic…’

GALLIPOLIS — The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently presented Bossard Memorial Library with a copy of Middie Magic and Mind Magic by Jerry Lucas.

Lucas is a basketball legend who is only one of three players to have won a high school state championship, the NCAA championship, an Olympic gold medal, and the NBA championship. Lucas is also an education innovator, and his work off the court has led to him becoming one of the world’s leading authorities on memory training and learning systems.

His latest book, Middie Magic and Mind Magic, recounts his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, where he won two state championships with the Middletown High School Middies, as well as his passion for learning and education.

Following his high school career, Lucas went on to win the NCAA championship with Ohio State in 1960, and the Olympic gold medal with team USA during the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. He became a starring professional player in the NBA, playing with the New York Knicks during their championship season in 1972-1973. He also later became a New York Times bestselling author after he co-authored The Memory Book in 1974.

Lucas has written numerous books on memorization and education since his career in basketball and has continued to teach his memory retention and learning system through seminars, appearances, and his books.

Lucas was recently invited to speak to the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society that promotes women educators and excellence in education. His latest book was donated to the society and, in turn, was presented to Bossard Library for its collection.

To check out a copy of Middie Magic and Mind Magic, stop by Bossard Library at 7 Spruce Street, Gallipolis. For more information on the library or any of its programs and services, visit bossardlibrary.org or call 740-446-7323.

Submitted by staff at Bossard Library.

Lois Carter of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, left, and basketball legend and dedicated education innovator Jerry Lucas, center, present a copy of Lucas' latest book Middie Magic and Mind Magic to Bossard Library Director Debbie Saunders, right. Bossard Library | Courtesy