3 deaths, 211 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Thursday’s update, there were three additional deaths associated with COVID-19, as well as 211 new cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two additional deaths of individuals in the 70-79 and 80 plus age ranges. ODH also reported 70 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 48 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 31-40 year old age range. DHHR also reported 93 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 5,204 total cases (70 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 334 hospitalizations (1 new) and 85 deaths (2 new). Of the 5,204 cases, 4,795 (61 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 995 cases (12 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 —832 cases (10 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 727 cases (11 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 769 cases (12 new), 33 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

50-59 — 708 cases (8 new), 56 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 577 cases (9 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 373 cases (6 new), 87 hospitalizations, 20 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 223 cases (2 new), 59 hospitalizations, 33 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,538 (45.28 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,357 (41.32 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,339 total cases (48 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 196 hospitalizations (1 new) and 67 deaths. Of the 3,339 cases, 3,069 (22 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 626 cases (6 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 468 cases (8 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 423 cases (7 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 496 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 deaths

50-59 — 455 cases (6 new), 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

60-69 — 427 cases (9 new), 51 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 283 cases (4 new), 46 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

80-plus — 161 cases (3 new), 26 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,201 (44.53 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,270 (40.46 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 4,424 cases (93 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,143 confirmed cases, 281 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 70 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 147 active cases and 4,207 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 79 confirmed cases (3 new), 2 probable cases

5-11 — 207 confirmed cases (3 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 234 confirmed cases, 18 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 315 confirmed cases (2 new), 19 probable cases (3 new)

21-25 — 318 confirmed cases (11 new), 25 probable cases (3 new)

26-30 — 362 confirmed cases (6 new), 22 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 638 confirmed cases (16 new), 46 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths (1 new)

41-50 — 614 confirmed cases (12 new), 38 probable cases (3 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 555 confirmed cases (11 new), 38 probable cases, 9 deaths

61-70 — 443 confirmed cases (11 new), 29 probable cases (3 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 378 confirmed cases (2 new), 28 probable cases (1 new), 44 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,590;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,282 (64 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 308 (29 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 56 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,921 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.0 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,670 fully vaccinated or 36.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 18,942 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 13,602), 350 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 315), 37 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 99) with 29,447 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,004,764 (59.93 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,444,002 (55.13 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 29, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 14,458;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 701;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 48,399;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,853.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 337,326 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 9,164 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 33,078 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 446 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,356 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 20 since the last update. There are 15,015 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 19.33 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.60 percent.

Statewide, 1,106,807 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.8 percent of the population). A total of 51.4 percent of the population, 920,985 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

