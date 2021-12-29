39 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 39 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 10 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 10 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 19 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 5,115 total cases (10 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 330 hospitalizations (2 new) and 82 deaths. Of the 5,115 cases, 4,719 (24 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 983 cases, 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —821 cases (4 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 713 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 751 cases (3 new), 33 hospitalizations (1 new), 5 deaths

50-59 — 698 cases, 55 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

60-69 — 565 cases (1 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 365 cases, 87 hospitalizations (1 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 219 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,457 (45.0 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,300 (41.14 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,273 total cases (10 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 195 hospitalizations (2 new) and 67 deaths. Of the 3,263 cases, 3,035 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 618 cases (1 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 456 cases, 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 413 cases (1 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 487 cases (3 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 447 cases (4 new), 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

60-69 — 416 cases, 51 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 278 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 24 deaths

80-plus — 157 cases (1 new), 26 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,167 (44.38 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,242 (40.235 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 4,301 cases (19 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (4,035 confirmed cases, 266 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 66 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 96 active cases and 4,139 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 75 confirmed cases (3 fewer), 2 probable cases

5-11 — 203 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases (1 fewer)

12-15 — 231 confirmed cases (1 new), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 310 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases (1 new)

21-25 — 306 confirmed cases (1 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 355 confirmed cases (2 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 613 confirmed cases (2 new), 45 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 597 confirmed cases (3 new), 36 probable cases (2 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 542 confirmed cases (4 new), 38 probable cases (1 fewer), 7 deaths

61-70 — 431 confirmed cases (2 new), 26 probable cases (1 fewer), 13 deaths

71+ — 372 confirmed cases (5 new), 27 probable cases, 43 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,469;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,183 (13 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 276 (6 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 52;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,872 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,607 fully vaccinated or 36.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently yellow on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 20,320 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 10,629), 592 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 321), 64 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 84) with 28,780 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,972,058 (59.65 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,416,639 (54.89 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 22, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 13,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 664;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 46,651;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,786.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 325,514 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,976 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 29,615 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 436 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,305 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 18 since Tuesday. There are 9,478 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 12.45 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.45 percent.

Statewide, 1,101,676 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.5 percent of the population). A total of 51.2 percent of the population, 918,136 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

