Committee postpones nomination decision

GALLIPOLIS — The Republican Central Committee members voted to postpone the delegation of a new county auditor during Tuesday’s special meeting.

A special Republican Central Committee meeting was called for Dec. 28, to appoint a county auditor due to the passing of Gallia County Auditor Larry Betz.

The meeting opened with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance that included a military salute from Bill Mangus, commander of the Gallipolis VFW Post 4464.

Committee Chairman Mike Daines thanked everyone for their attendance and apologized for the timing of the meeting, noting as chairman he is unable to change a meeting time.

“I want the committee to know that as your chairman, I do not have the power to have canceled this meeting,” Daines said. “I don’t have that power, I’m just the chair. The only people that have that power is the body of the committee.

Kennison Saunders, committee member, spoke immediately requesting the motion be postponed and the meeting be recessed until the regular January meeting. Jeff Halley seconded the motion.

Prior to the vote Phil Skidmore, committee member, made a motion to have the vote be a roll call vote. The motion passed.

The motion to postpone the meeting until the regular January Central meeting passed 15-6.

According to Ohio code, Section 305.02 paragraph C, the committee has “not less than five nor more than forty-five days after a vacancy occurs, the county central committee shall meet for the purpose of making an appointment under this section.”

The Gallia County Commission appointed Molly Plymale as interim auditor during Thursday’s commission meeting to handle business matters until a new auditor is appointed.

The next Central Committee meeting is Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse.

Interim Auditor Molly Plymale being sworn in by Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_1005.jpg Interim Auditor Molly Plymale being sworn in by Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren. Jason Holdren | Courtesy

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

