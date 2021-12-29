City BOE approves personnel and contracts

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District Board of Education recently approved the minutes from the Nov. 17 board meeting.

The meeting was held at Gallia Academy High School. Members in attendance were Lynn Angell, Troy Miller, John O’Brien, Morgan Saunders, Bethany Lewis and Superintendent Craig Wright. Amee Rees was absent.

Lewis, treasurer, presented the five year forecast to the board.

“The state funding formula changed starting July 1, 2021 causing a shift in how the state funds students. The change caused a major dip in forecasted revenue,” the minutes said. “In particular, all other revenue (line 1.060) decreases. The decrease is offset with a major decrease in purchase services expense (line 3.030). Restricted State Grants-in-Aid increased by approximately $500,000 due to the new state funding; however, the district will no longer receive Wellness Funds which was recorded previously in a separate fund (Fund 467). Calendar year 2025 and 2026 ends with more expenses than revenue for the year; however, the forecast includes a 12 percent insurance renewal each year for 2023-2026. Overall, the district is stable and continues to maintain a cash balance while balancing revenue and expenses.”

Saunders asked if capital outlay projections were included in the forecast. Lewis said a bus rotation was included and a maintenance plan is currently being worked on with the new Head of Maintenance Stoney Johnson. It was noted that most capital outlay would be budgeted in permanent improvement funds. The minutes also noted the part Jeremy Hout, curriculum director, and Rob Shoecraft, technology coordinator made in the forecast development.

Saunders made a motion with a second from O’Brien to approve the financial report ending on Oct. 31, 2021, the five year forecast, Then and Now Certificate for a purchase order with Josten’s totaling $6,733.57 and the medical insurance renewal with Anthem for the 2022 calendar year with a -1 percent rate. The motion passed 4-0.

O’Brien made a motion to authorize the purchase of real property — 423 Mulberry Drive, Gallipolis — with a second from Miller.

Angell abstained from the vote. The motion passed 3-0.

A motion was made by Saunders and seconded by Miller to approve: a SPIRE Support Technician Service Agreement with Gallia-Vinton ESC from Nov. 17, 2021 through June 30, 2022. “Hout commented the service agreement is to close learning gaps due to COVID-19 through SPIRE which is a phonics based Orton-Gillingham approach. Superintendent Wright added the services are temporary and paid with ARP IDEA ESSER funds,” the minutes said.

Also included in the motion: a Standard Preventative Maintenance Agreement with Limbach from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 20, 2022 — Wright noted this was for preventative maintenance of generators.

An owner-contractor agreement with Carrier Corporation was also included. According to the minutes notes, “Joshua Branham from Carrier outlined the project at each building. He assured the Board Carrier is aware of the deadline to finish the project and the start of school would not be delayed. He explained the benefit of the project improving the indoor air quality with UV lighting and needlepoint ionization. He added more details will follow regarding K-12 academic initiatives and community engagement.”

The motion passed 4-0.

A motion was made to accept $500 donations to each of the district’s elementary schools form the Gallia County Charitable Foundation. The motion was approved 4-0.

The minutes said, “Angell announced that she attended the OSBA Annual business meeting as the district representative. She also reported for the Buckeye Hills’ Board. BHCC is currently focusing on providing adult education classes in Meigs.

O’Brien commented that he was glad newly elected board member Alex Saunders was able to attend the OSBA Capital Conference.”

The board agreed to move the Dec. 15 meeting from Washington Elementary to Gallia Academy High School.

The board moved to executive session to discuss personnel with no action taken.

The following personnel related items were approved during the board meeting:

The resignation of Cindy Baker as aide effective Dec. 31, 2021 due to retirement was accepted. The resignation of Tony Haner as bus driver effective Nov. 23, 2021 was accepted.

The following transfers were approved effective December 1, 2021: Carrie Burgess as 6 hour head cook at Step 7; Deanna McComas as 8 hour head cook at Step 10.

Supplemental contracts for the 2021-2022 school year were approved as follows: Caleb Greenlee as junior varsity wrestling coach at Category 2 with 0 experience; Darren Wamsley as 9th grade boy’s head basketball coach at Category 2 with 4 years of experience; Cory Camden as 8th grade boy’s head basketball coach at Category 3 with 3 years of experience; Justin Bailey as 7th grade boy’s head basketball coach at Category 3 with 1 year of experience; Tyler Warnimont as girl’s assistant varsity basketball coach at Category 2 with 0 experience; Carly Shriver as girl’s junior varsity basketball coach at Category 2 with 0 experience; Kendra Barnes as 8th Grade girl’s head basketball coach at Category 3 with 2 years of experience and Kendra Barnes as 7th grade girl’s head basketball coach at Category 3 with 2 years of experience.

Substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year were approved as follows: Tracy Fitch as custodian; Dares Hamid as teacher; Anthony Haner as bus driver; Nicole Lambert as cook; Cassidy Sickels as teacher and Chad Barnes as volunteer basketball coach for the 2021-2022 school year.