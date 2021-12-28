DRP hosts New Year’s Eve Party

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Downtown Revitalization Project (DRP) is hosting a New Year’s Eve party that will include drawing a winner for the win/win raffle.

The DRP is a group of volunteers who have been hosting fundraisers and collecting donations since 2012 to help give back to the community by assisting local businesses and hosting community events.

Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP) reported earlier this year about the win/win event.

“We have a fundraiser right now, the win/win raffle is what we’re working on right now. It’s essentially a split the pot, for lack of a better term,” said Jodie Penrod, secretary/treasurer. “Half of the proceeds go to the DRP so we can help keep and reinvigorating and things like that downtown and help businesses. And then half would go to the winner, so right now our pot is about $25,000. That pot will continue to grow until New Year’s Eve.”

The “pot” is currently up to $38,417 with tickets continuing to be sold until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 on www.winwinraffle.com, Penrod said. There is no entry fee to the party but donations are appreciated, she said.

“Catch the DISCO pig FEVER! It’s a studio 54 inspired celebration, with local DJ Beej Rocchi. So prepare to get your groove on in your most far out and fabulous disco threads, if you’re down.” the organization’s Facebook event said.

The party will be held at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis and will begin at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The Studio 54/1970s Disco themed New Year’s Eve party will include food by Zack and Scotty’s, sweets from Flour Girls, a cash bar served by The 19th Hole, a live DJ — Beej Rocchi and a live drawing to split-the-pot.

DRP member Katie Ratliff previously told OVP that the organization hopes to make downtown a place people love.

“We want to make this downtown where people want to come and visit here, want to stay here, want to spend the night and have events here, and eat here and shop here and just make it a really fun place to be,” Ratliff said. “We just want people to be happy where they live.”

According to the organization’s event information, everyone is asked to take COVID-19 precautions. “Full vaccination and/or masking strongly encouraged. There will be both indoor and outdoor party areas,” the Facebook invite said.

The party includes the drawing for the win/win winner.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

