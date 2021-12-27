Gallia Local recognizes athletes and sheriff’s office

PATRIOT — The Gallia County Local Board of Education recently approved the latest meeting minutes.

Board members present were Jeff Halley, Terry Halley, Beth James, Brent Schultz and Brandon Twyman.

Recognition was give to both River Valley Middle and River Valley High School Cross Country teams.

Coach Darin Smith and Coach Kenzie Baker recognized the middle school team for winning the Tri-Valley Conference (TVC) Championship.

Smith and Baker also recognized the following high school athletes: Grace Heffernan, advanced to the regional cross country competition; Cody Wooten, advanced to the regional cross country competition and Lauren Twyman, advanced to regional and state cross country competition and a two-time TVC champion and all-Ohio.

Dafney Davis, South Gallia High School cross country coach, recognized Gabe Frazee for qualifying for the Ohio southeast Regional cross country meet.

Superintendent Philip Kuhn expressed his appreciation to the Gallia County Sheriff’s office for their partnership with the school district and the community. Kuhn specifically noted the service provided by Resource Officers Scott Lear and Chad Wallace with the schools and Sheriff Matt Champlin, Chief Deputy Troy Johnson and Deputy Ryan Hill.

During the superintendent’s report, Kuhn thanked the board members for thier attendance of the Ohio Board’s Association Capital Conference.

Kuhn said recent COVID-19 numbers have started to “trend negatively” for the state and school district, noting Southwestern Elementary School will require masks for the remainder of the month [November] and the after-school program was cancelled until after Thanksgiving break.

Kuhn said Mrs. Hayman’s class at River Valley High School prepared a Thanksgiving meal for staff members and Buckeye Hills Career Center prepared a meal for CCO students.

An update was given to the board on the recent changes to the substitute teacher requirements by the Ohio Department of Education.

A discussion on gym floor refinishing during the summer break of 2022 was done with Kuhn. It was noted the district has spoken to Cincinnati Floor Company with designs discussed.

A discussion from the previous meeting, discussing possible ways to eliminate overcrowding at Addaville and Vinton Elementary Schools was continued.

It was noted that Kuhn, Webb and Booth recently participated in a Bond Rating Call with Baird and Associated and Moody Analytics in anticipation of a credit rating upgrade.

A contract with SHP to review and update facility assessments and the development of master planning options, in an amount not to succeed $31,500 was approved.

The following agenda items were approved under general consent: Oct. 25 regular board meeting minutes; approval of bills, payroll and financial statements; membership in the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools for the 2021-2022 school year at a rate of $325; purchase of two 60 ton gym AC units for River Valley and South Gallia High Schools from Johnson Controls for a total cost of $82,590 for both units; the purchase of seven 72 passenger school buses from Ohio Cat — totaling $726,187 to be paid out of the ESSER funding and the Five Year Forecast as presented by the treasurer.

The following personnel items were approved pending completion of any and all requirements and certifications: the resignations of Elizabth Lovell, Dec. 21, 2021 and David Pope, June 30, 2022; Angela Petrie for a continuing contract in 2022-2023 school year and Robyn Slone, Hannan Trace Elementary academic fair advisor.

The following supplemental positions at Southwestern Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year were approved: Chris Burnette as academic fair advisor, Frantina Johns on as elementary BETA, Larry Carter as Elementary Tech Coordinator and Tiffany Barry, Chris Burnette and Sasha Stout as BLT co-chairs (2/3 salary).

The following supplemental positions for the 2021-2022 school year at River Valley Middle School were approved: Bailey Rhodes, seventh grade girl’s basketball; Steve McAvena, eighth grade girl’s basketball; Darin Smith, seventh grade boy’s basketball and Mark Allen Sr., junior high wrestling.

The following supplemental positions for the 2021-2022 school year at River Valley High School were approved: Chloe Haney, drama director and Paul Polcyn, volunteer assistant wrestling coach.

The following supplemental positions for the 2021-2022 school year at South Gallia High School were approved: Mark Allen Jr., volunteer assistant wrestling coach; Vance Fellure, weight room supervisor; Matt Huck, volunteer assistant wrestling coach, Trey Mandt, band director and high school music coach/show choir.

The following were approved as substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year: Emily Adkins, aide, custodian and secretary; Danny Ballantyne, custodian; Ronald Bevan, bus driver; Alyssa Campbell, aide, cook and secretary; Brock Cash, aide; Debra Chain, teacher; Tyler Crilow, bus driver and custodian; Jason Drummond, teacher; Makayla Duke, bus driver; Joseph Forester, teacher; Bonita Gardner, custodian and secretary; Savannah Halfhill aide, custodian, secretary and teacher; Michael Haney, teacher; Debbie Hill, teacher; Paula Hill, secretary; Aaliyah Howell, teacher; Linda Hunt, aide;Staci Keeton, secretary; Zachary Long, custodian; Heather McBride, bus driver and custodian; Elisha Orsbon, teacher; Harold Bruce Rutt, bus driver; Lexie Schoolcraft, aide and teacher; Richard Shaddeau, bus driver; Terry Shamblin, aide; Blair Simpson, aide, cook, secretary and teacher; Kathryn Simpson, aide, cook, secretary and teacher; Virgil (Trey) Watson, bus driver; Christine Woods, aide and April Wray, aide, cook and custodian.

A motion was made to approve Baylee Browing as a substitute teacher for the 2021-2022 school year. The motion passed 4-0 with T. Halley abstaining.