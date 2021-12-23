52 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 52 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 22 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 5,058 total cases (22 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 325 hospitalizations and 81 deaths. Of the 5,058 cases, 4,616 (15 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 980 cases (1 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —809 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 707 cases (3 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 743 cases, 32 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 687 cases (6 new), 54 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 557 cases (8 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 359 cases (2 new), 84 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 216 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,391 (44.78 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,239 (40.93 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 3,223 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 hospitalizations and 65 deaths . Of the 3,207 cases, 2,989 (6 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 611 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 449 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 407 cases (5 new), 13 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 479 cases (3 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 436 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

60-69 — 410 cases (2 new), 47 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 274 cases (1 new), 46 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 157 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,120 (44.18 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,203 (40.18 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 4,256 cases (14 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,986 confirmed cases, 270 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 65 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 119 active cases and 4,072 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 73 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases

5-11 — 201 confirmed cases (2 new), 18 probable cases (2 new)

12-15 — 228 confirmed cases (1 new), 18 probable cases (1 new)

16-20 — 309 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases

21-25 — 305 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 351 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 608 confirmed cases, 46 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 590 confirmed cases, 35 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 533 confirmed cases, 37 probable cases (1 new), 7 deaths

61-70 — 421 confirmed cases (2 new), 28 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 367 confirmed cases (3 new), 28 probable cases, 42 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,424;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,156 (10 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 268 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 51 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,820 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,577 fully vaccinated or 36.1 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 22 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 15,989 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 8,966), 345 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 328), 20 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 80) with 28,277 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,937,844 (59.35 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,390,967 (54.67 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 22, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 13,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 664;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 46,651;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,786.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 319,035 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,495 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 28,025 “breakthrough” cases as of Thursday with 429 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,251 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 9 since Wednesday. There are 9,285 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.93 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.39 percent.

Statewide, 1,096,458 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.2 percent of the population). A total of 51.1 percent of the population, 915,349 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_covid-15.jpg

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.