Disaster relief effort announced

CHESTER — Following the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky, a local church is putting together a disaster relief trip to assist the victims of this tragedy. Mt. Herman United Brethren Church in Chester is partnering with Helping His Hands (HHH), a disaster relief organization, to gather needed items and transport them to Kentucky.

Already on the ground, HHH is in the best position to evaluate need and has compiled a list for those wishing to donate items. Monetary donations are also being accepted and members of Mt. Herman will purchase items from the list with these funds. The group plans to drive to Kentucky and spend two days delivering their cargo to locations that have been identified by HHH as being most in need.

According to its website, “Helping His Hands is a trained relief organization headquartered in Vincennes, Ind. The mandate of HHH is to immediately respond and provide aide to regions and people stricken by natural disasters, followed by continual aide in their journey of rebuilding.”

Mt. Herman members Greg Bailey and Chris Carroll are organizing the trip, and said the entire Mt. Herman Church is behind the effort. Bailey explained the reason for choosing to work through HHH came from their experience with them during a mission trip the church participated in last summer. He said that HHH experience with disaster relief gives the group confidence that the donations being made are ones that are truly needed.

“One of the things we did was pack disaster bags that included toiletries and other necessities that might be needed by individuals in a disaster,” Bailey said. “We were able to see for ourselves that when a disaster hits, they are prepared and ready to go.”

When speaking to HHH, he was told that most of the donations come in the initial stage of the disaster, and after time many fall away. HHH remains in the affected location for weeks or even months offering assistance, so the decision to delay the trip until the first of January will give HHH an opportunity to resupply and continue their cleanup efforts.

“People want to donate, but don’t always know what is needed. HHH gave us a list of things we may not have thought of, things that are essential in this type of situation,” he continued. “Working with them allows us to know exactly what items are most useful to the residents of Kentucky, and we are going to try to get as many from that list as we can.”

The group plans to follow up with another trip to further assist in the rebuilding process. Bailey and Carroll emphasized that while they are organizing the trip through their church group, individuals and organizations are welcome to participate.

“We want to include everyone who wants to join us,” they said. “We are working to bring relief to Kentucky, and will drive the donations there ourselves. This is not just about giving; it is about having boots on the ground to help those in need.”

Middleport Pomeroy Rotary Club member Don Vaughn presented the group with a check for $1,000 on Thursday, and encouraged other organizations to follow their example.

“Our Rotary Club chose to donate to this effort because they are not just collecting donations, they are sending people there to distribute the items and to help out where they can,” Vaughn said. “This is a hands-on disaster relief effort, and we are giving our support to this type of project.”

Vaughn said that while Mt. Herman United Brethren Church is taking the lead, the Body of Christ is more than just one church, and he encouraged other churches to join with them.

The group plans to leave on Jan. 2, and will be accepting donations until that time. Drop offs can be made at the Vaughn Agency, 505 Mulberry Heights in Pomeroy during their regular business hours. Arrangements can be made for drop off at Mt. Herman United Brethren Church, 36411 Wickham Rd. in Pomeroy, or to have them picked up by calling Greg Bailey, 740-992-6810 or Chris Carroll,740-517-3135.

The following items are on the list as most needed: diapers, all sizes, infant to adult; tarps; ratchet straps; blankets; bungee cords; extension cords; flash lights; batteries; heavy duty trash bags; kerosene and propane heaters; sleeping bags and shovels. Other than shovels, HHH requests donated items be new due to health and safety issues with used items.

Middleport Pomeroy Rotary Club, represented by member Don Vaughn, presented a check for $1,000 to Mt. Herman United Brethren Church members Dan Will, Chris Carroll, and Greg Bailey in support of their planned disaster relief trip to Kentucky. The Rotary Club encouraged others in the community to follow their lead and donate to this project.

Local group planning to deliver needed items to Kentucky

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

