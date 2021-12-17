Gallipolis Firefighters recognize service

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis Firefighters, their families and friends, gathered earlier this week for the department’s annual Christmas and Awards Dinner, to honor service.

According to Gallipolis Fire Chief Keith Elliott, approximately 100 people were in attendance, including current firefighters and their families, retired firefighters and spouses, Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant and wife, members of the Gallipolis City Commission and Gallipolis City Manager Dow Saunders.

Awards denoting years of service, as well as both Firefighter and Fire Officer of the Year were presented, as was the James A. Northup Memorial Award.

Safety Officer Rob Northup was not only recognized for 20 years of service to the department but was also presented the “James A. Northup Memorial Award” which was named for his uncle, and longtime Fire Chief, James Northup.

According to Chief Elliott, this award was established in honor of Jim’s many years of service to the community and is awarded to department members who have reached the milestone of serving for 20 years. Rob was presented the award by Jim’s wife, Pat Northup. Due to Rob’s recent retirement from the department, he was also awarded the title of “Lifetime Honorary Member.”

Rob’s citation for the James A. Northup Memorial Award states in part:

“In honor of your accomplishing 20 years of meritorious service with the Gallipolis Fire Department, in and for the City of Gallipolis, Ohio. To have freely given 20 years of service to the City of Gallipolis and to the communities we protect, this award is a fitting tribute to you personally and professionally. You are truly a credit to the Department and an asset to the citizens of Gallipolis.”

The 2021 Firefighter of the Year Award went to Joe Woodall. Firefighter of the Year is awarded to a firefighter by a vote of the Fire Officers.

Woodall’s award citation states in part:

“In choosing Firefighter of the Year, fire officers of the department were charged with selecting one firefighter who has demonstrated honesty, integrity, loyalty to the department, knowledge of the job, and how they apply that knowledge. To have been selected by your fire officers, is a credit to you personally and professionally. It is a reflection of your work ethic, professionalism, and ability to maintain good working relationships with your co-workers. You are truly a credit to the Department and an asset to the citizens of Gallipolis.”

The 2021 Fire Officer of the Year Award went to Jonathan VanMeter. Fire Officer of the Year is awarded to an officer by a vote of the firefighters.

VanMeter’s award citation states in part:

“In choosing Officer of the Year, Gallipolis Firefighters were charged with selecting one fire officer who demonstrates honesty, integrity, loyalty to the department, knowledge of the job, fire command and leadership ability. To have been selected by your fellow firefighters, is a credit to you personally and professionally. It is a reflection of your work ethic, professionalism, and leadership abilities. You are truly a credit to the Department and an asset to the citizens of Gallipolis.”

In addition to Safety Officer Rob Northup, also recognized for years of service were:

Lieutenant John Kearns – 10 years of service;

Firefighter Dean Mays – 15 years of service;

Firefighter Joy Elliott – 15 years of service.

Information provided by Fire Chief Keith Elliott on behalf of the Gallipolis Fire Department. Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

