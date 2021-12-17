11 sentenced to prison

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces the recent sentencings of 11 individuals by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Don Lee Drennen, Jr., age 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree (offense date January 21, 2021); Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree (offense date February 12, 2021); Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third degree (offense date February 16, 2021); and Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree (offense date February 16, 2021). Drennen was sentenced to a minimum period of 10.5 years in prison and a maximum period of 14 years in prison. The Court noted at sentencing that Drennen violated his bond terms by failing to appear for sentencing; has a history of criminal convictions, having served two prior prison terms in Ohio and one in West Virginia; has not responded favorably to sanctions previously imposed; has been on probation 13 times and violated 8 times; and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment. Upon his release from prison, Drennen will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for up to 3 years.

James M. Calvert, age 38, of Pickerington, Ohio, was recently convicted of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree; Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree; and Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Calvert was sentenced to prison for 4.5 years. The Court noted at sentencing that Calvert was on bond at the time he committed some of the offenses and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse with a refusal to engage in treatment.

Scotty A. Wallace, age 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree; and Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Materials, a felony of the fifth degree. Wallace was sentenced to prison for 2 years. Upon his release from prison, Wallace will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 5 years. Additionally, Wallace is required to register as a Tier I Sex Offender.

Dakota Davis, age 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was recently convicted of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, a felony of the fourth degree. Davis was sentenced to prison for 18 months. The Court noted at sentencing that the Defendant has a history of criminal convictions including a prior sex offense conviction; has not responded favorably to sanctions previously imposed; and has had two probation terms in Municipal Court terminated unsuccessfully. Upon his release from prison, Davis will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 5 years. Additionally, Davis is required to register as a Tier II Sex Offender.

Thomas C. Patrick, age 51, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree. Patrick was sentenced to a minimum period of 5 years in prison and a maximum period of 7.5 years in prison. Upon his release from prison, Patrick will be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory period of 5 years.

Christina M. Gibbs, age 29, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree. Gibbs was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

Synthia L. Hurt, age 34, of Bidwell, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 2.5 years after violating the terms of her community control by committing a new felony while on probation, failing to report to probation, and providing a positive drug screen. Hurt was convicted of the new felony charge of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Hurt was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and Illegal Conveyance of Drugs onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a felony of the third degree.

David A. White, II, age 41, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. White was sentenced to prison for 2.5 years.

Eric W. Barnette, age 52, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree; Complicity to Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; and Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Barnette was sentenced to prison for 4 years and 11 months. The Court noted at sentencing that the Defendant violated bond three times and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Isaac N. Baisden, age 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was recently convicted of Having Weapons while under Disability, a felony of the third degree. Baisden was sentenced to prison for 1.5 years. The Court noted at sentencing that the Defendant was on post release control at the time he committed this offense; has a history of criminal convictions, having served prior prison terms; has not responded favorably to sanctions previously imposed; has been on probation four times with three terminated unsuccessfully; exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment; and has had 12 infractions while in prison on his last sentence and had 33 infractions from his first prison sentence.

Kenneth Baxter, age 31, of Charleston, West Virginia, was recently convicted of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree. Baxter was sentenced to a minimum period of 4 years and a maximum period of 6 years. Upon release from prison, Baxter with be under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for up to 5 years.

Information provided by the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

