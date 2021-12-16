POMEROY, Ohio — Meigs County first responders gathered last Saturday for their annual Shop with a Cop event, a program that pairs them with selected children to shop for Christmas gifts. This year’s event included the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Pomeroy and Syracuse police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Meigs EMS, and many local townships’ fire and rescue departments.

The morning began with breakfast served by community volunteers at Kountry Resort Campground. The chosen participants and first responders then boarded buses and headed to Walmart in Mason, W.Va.

Dozens of Meigs County police cars, fire trucks, and emergency vehicles accompanied the buses on their journey, traveling through Pomeroy and across the Bridge of Honor.

The children were greeted by Batman, Elsa, Olaf, the Grinch, and Santa when they arrived. As the children exited the buses, they were partnered with a first responder to shop.

Loyalty is Forever organizers Lori Miller and Tina Woods Richards said the total number of children included in this year’s event was 115.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, first responders, and volunteers who participated said the day was an important expression of how people can make a difference in the lives of children.

The event is funded entirely by donations and fundraising efforts, and carried out by volunteers. Donations to Shop with a Cop can be made throughout the year by contacting Loyalty is Forever’s Miller and Richards, and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford and Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood deputize Shop with a Cop Light Parade Grand Marshal Will Wallace. Wallace was chosen for his initiative in collecting $800 in support of Shop with a Cop. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.18-Will-Deputized.-Hart.jpg Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford and Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood deputize Shop with a Cop Light Parade Grand Marshal Will Wallace. Wallace was chosen for his initiative in collecting $800 in support of Shop with a Cop. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Elsa, Olaf, and Batman greeted the young shoppers at Walmart in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.18-Characters.-Wood-Richards.jpg Elsa, Olaf, and Batman greeted the young shoppers at Walmart in Mason, W.Va. Tina Woods Richards | Courtesy Pictred are volunteers Courtney Bauerbach, April Booth, and Ashley Cavazos from Meigs County Job and Family Services, along with Santa. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.18-Job-and-Family-Services.Wood-Richards.jpg Pictred are volunteers Courtney Bauerbach, April Booth, and Ashley Cavazos from Meigs County Job and Family Services, along with Santa. Tina Woods Richards | Courtesy The light parade kicks off Shop with a Cop festivities. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.18-Light-Parade.Wood-Richards.jpg The light parade kicks off Shop with a Cop festivities. Tina Woods Richards | Courtesy Many of the First Responders who participated in Shop with a Cop are pictured, but many others were directing traffic at the event. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.18-First-Responders-Group-2A.Hart_.jpg Many of the First Responders who participated in Shop with a Cop are pictured, but many others were directing traffic at the event. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

Christmas tradition returns

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

