The next chapter

GALLIPOLIS — Newly elected trustees and fiscal officers across Gallia County filled the Gallia County Courthouse this week to start the next part of serving the county.

Elected officials for townships swore-in for their new positions Tuesday evening.

Common Pleas Court Judge Margaret Evans, Municipal Court Judge Eric Mulford, Magistrate Tommy Saunders and Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren administered the oath to the elected officials.

After the ceremony, Commander Bill Mangus and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the VFW Post 4464 welcomed the elected officials to the Post Christmas dinner.

The following officials were sworn in: Addison Township Trustee Tony Hughes and Fred F. Burnett; Cheshire Township Trustee , Mike Conkle; Clay Township Trustee, Travis Mooney and Brady L. Swain; Gallipolis Township Trustee, Harry Dean Brownell and Lloyd E. Danner; Gallipolis Township Fiscal Officer, Helenlu Morgan; Greenfield Township Trustee, Charles E. Chambers, Jr. and J. Fred Sites, II; Green Township Trustee, Lonnie Boggs; Guyan Township Trustee – John H. Cardwell and Jeff Fowler; Huntington Township Trustee, Jeff Oiler and Roger Shadwick; Morgan Township Trustee, Brett Unroe; Morgan Township Fiscal Officer, Laura Yost; Ohio Township Trustee, Mike Daines and James E. Waugh; Perry Township Trustee, Mark Hager and Jeffrey A. Pope; Springfield Township Trustee, Scott L. Howell and Vaughn Taylor and Walnut Township Trustee, Nicholas Tabor.

A swearing-in ceremony was held for newly elected trustees and fiscal officers across Gallia County earlier this week. Common Pleas Court Judge Margaret Evans, Municipal Court Judge Eric Mulford, Magistrate Tommy Saunders and Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren administered the oath to the elected officials. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_267620621_1286113085145113_8745527721292380658_n.jpg A swearing-in ceremony was held for newly elected trustees and fiscal officers across Gallia County earlier this week. Common Pleas Court Judge Margaret Evans, Municipal Court Judge Eric Mulford, Magistrate Tommy Saunders and Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren administered the oath to the elected officials. Office of Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren | Courtesy

Trustees, fiscal officers sworn in