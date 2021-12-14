54 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 35 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 13 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported six new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 4,898 total cases (35 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 313 hospitalizations (2 new) and 79 deaths. Of the 4,898 cases, 4,474 (22 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 962 cases (8 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —784 cases (4 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 693 cases (2 new), 16 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 716 cases (7 new), 32 hospitalizations (1 new), 4 deaths

50-59 — 659 cases (8 new), 53 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

60-69 — 526 cases (6 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 348 cases (2 new), 79 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 210 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,301 (44.49 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,157 (40.65 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,145 total cases (13 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 189 hospitalizations (2 new) and 62 deaths. Of the 3,145 cases, 2,928 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 593 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 442 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 391 cases (3 new), 13 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 466 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 429 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 404 cases (3 new), 45 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 266 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 154 cases (1 new), 26 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,066 (43.93 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,137 (39.89 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 4,112 cases (6 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,842 confirmed cases, 270 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 63 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 97 active cases and 3,933 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 70 confirmed cases, 3 probable cases

5-11 — 187 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 219 confirmed cases, 17 probable cases

16-20 — 301 confirmed cases (1 new), 15 probable cases

21-25 — 299 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 338 confirmed cases, 22 probable cases

31-40 — 584 confirmed cases, 43 probable cases (1 new), 1 death

41-50 — 575 confirmed cases, 35 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 511 confirmed cases, 37 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 403 confirmed cases (2 new), 30 probable cases (3 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 355 confirmed cases, 30 probable cases, 41 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,282;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,038 (4 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 244 (2 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 47;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,676 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.0 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,480 fully vaccinated or 37.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 19 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 9,922 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,837), 555 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 287), 65 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 29) and 223 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 67) with 27,594 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,876,081 (58.82 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,334,391 (54.19 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 8, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,780;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 610;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 42,246;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,455.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 308,985 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 781 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 26,137 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 403 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,114 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 7 since Friday. There are 8,002 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 10.29 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.32 percent.

Statewide, 1,083,703 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.5 percent of the population). A total of 50.7 percent of the population, 908,146 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

