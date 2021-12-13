For the record: Letart man arrested for alleged robbery

MASON, W.Va. — A Letart, W.Va. man has been arrested by the Mason Police Department after an alleged felony armed robbery that reportedly took place on Third Street in Mason on Thursday evening.

Jasper Lee Bonecutter, 19, was charged with felony robbery involving a firearm following the 9 p.m. alleged incident.

According to Police Chief Colton McKinney, he, Sgt. Tyler Doss, Patrolman Aaron Turner, as well as deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence where it was believed the suspect in question was located. Bonecutter was taken to the Western Regional Jail, where he remained housed as of Monday afternoon with a cash/surety bond of $40,000.

Bonecutter https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.14-Bonecutter.jpg Bonecutter Mason PD | Courtesy