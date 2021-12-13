Meigs US 33 Rest Area Improvements moving forward

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Work to upgrade the westbound rest area on U.S. 33 in Meigs County took a step forward on Monday with action by the State Controlling Board, according to a news release sent on behalf of State Rep. Jay Edwards.

Edwards announced the board has approved an Ohio Department of Transportation request to contract with the Dayton-area firm Brown & Bills Architects to provide design and construction administration for the project.

Edwards (R-Nelsonville) said it’s a much-needed project.

“I appreciate ODOT’s commitment on this and the State Controlling Board’s action today,” Edwards said.

The service building will be based on an ODOT prototype and will be bid for construction services, the agency said. The project will be administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

The project consists of the demolition of existing buildings, picnic facilities, sidewalks and curbs, and the clearing of some trees. The next phase will involve the construction of the new rest area service building, picnic areas adjacent to the building, and sidewalks, according to ODOT.

There will be no changes to the truck and car parking, on and off ramps, and site lighting at the parking area, the agency said.