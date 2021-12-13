82 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 30 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 36 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,863 total cases (30 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 311 hospitalizations (1 new) and 79 deaths. Of the 4,863 cases, 4,452 are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 956 cases (4 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —780 cases (3 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 691 cases (3 new), 16 hospitalizations (1 new), 1 death

40-49 — 709 cases (7 new), 31 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 651 cases (5 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 520 cases (6 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 346 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 210 cases (2 new), 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,283 (44.43 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,135 (40.59 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,132 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 187 hospitalizations (2 new) and 62 deaths. Of the 3,132 cases, 2,916 (15 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 591 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 439 cases (5 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 388 cases, 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 464 cases (1 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 428 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 401 cases (5 new), 44 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 266 cases (1 new), 45 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

80-plus — 153 cases (1 new), 26 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,043 (43.84 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,125 (39.82 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 4,106 cases (36 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,839 confirmed cases, 267 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 63 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 110 active cases and 3,933 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 70 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 3 probable cases

5-11 — 186 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

12-15 — 219 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 300 confirmed cases (1 new), 15 probable cases

21-25 — 300 confirmed cases (5 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 338 confirmed cases (3 new), 22 probable cases (1 new)

31-40 — 584 confirmed cases (5 new), 42 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 575 confirmed cases (5 new), 34 probable cases (1 fewer), 2 deaths

51-60 — 511 confirmed cases (2 new), 37 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 401 confirmed cases (7 new), 27 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 348 confirmed cases (7 new), 30 probable cases (1 new), 41 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,276;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,034 (32 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 242 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 47;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,590 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 43.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,457 fully vaccinated or 35.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 19 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 5,618 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,657), 252 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 288), 24 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 62) with 27,371 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,864,544 (58.73 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,320,612 (54.07 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 8, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,780;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 610;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 42,246;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,455.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 308,204 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 772 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 26,000 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 401 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,107 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 22 since Friday. There are 8,428 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.82 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.32 percent.

Statewide, 1,081,223 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.3 percent of the population). A total of 50.6 percent of the population, 906,937 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

