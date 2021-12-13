Gallia Community Foundation awards grants

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Community Foundation (GCF) has announced its 2021 grant recipients, funding two community projects this year, according to a news release from the organization and the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s I’m a Child of Appalachia® Fund (FAO).

GCF was created to assist the Gallia County community in growing philanthropic resources to enrich quality of life.

2021 grant recipients are:

Economic and Community Development Institute, Inc., $10,000 for the Women’s Business Center of Central Appalachia- Gallia Entrepreneurship;

Gallia County Agricultural Society, Inc. $4,264 for the Gallia County Fair relocation project.

To support the above projects, GCF partnered with FAO to award more than $14,000 in grants to projects or programs benefitting residents of Gallia County.

“We want to support organizations working to expand opportunities for our neighbors. The Gallia County Foundation invests homegrown dollars in ideas benefitting our local communities, and we are thrilled to see the difference our 2021 grant partners will make across Gallia,” said Jodie McCalla Penrod of the Gallia County Foundation.

The news release further stated, “In partnership with many, GCF is working to meet pressing needs and pursue exciting opportunities for Gallia County’s people and communities. If you are interested in learning more or making a gift to support the Gallia Community Foundation Fund, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/GCF or contact 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org. Donations made now will be matched dollar-for-dollar by FAO, doubling your impact for Gallia communities.“

About the Gallia Community Foundation

The Gallia Community Foundation was created in 2011, with the vision of being Gallia County’s leading philanthropic partner to enrich the community. A permanent endowment fund at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), the Gallia Community Foundation partners with donors to gather and grow resources to benefit Gallia’s citizens and communities. More information can be found at www.AppalachianOhio.org/GCF.

About the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation creates opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information about FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org and follow FAO on Facebook and Instagram.

Support equals $14K to benefit community