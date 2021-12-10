MASON, W.Va. — It was a perfect day for the Town of Mason’s first “Christmas in the Park” last Saturday, with temperatures reaching the 60-degree mark.
There were activities for all ages at the event, including singers, dancers, movie characters, hayrides, prizes and more. The evening ended with the official lighting of the town Christmas tree.
B.J. Kreseen, a member of the Next Level band, sang Christmas carols, and later invited the children attending to join her on stage for a sing-along. The youngsters took center stage and were given their own chance at local fame.
Characters from the movie “Frozen” from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment posed with the kids during the afternoon, as well as joined them on a hayride. Ed and Rhonda Carson provided the hay wagon and took both children and adults on a mile-long ride through town.
There were craft and food vendors selling their wares, and door prizes donated by area businesses were passed out to winners drawn throughout the afternoon. The Town of Mason provided free hot chocolate and iced sugar cookies.
Dancers from Ohio River Dance, under the direction of Bree Ramey, provided entertainment with their selections from “The Nutcracker.” There were craft tables with free crafts for the children to make, as well as cards to sign and color that will later be sent to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Clarksburg and local shut-ins.
Santa attended the event and posed for photos with the children, heard their wish lists, and passed out treats. The Mason Library had free children’s books available for the kids to add to their goodie bags.
The day ended with the official lighting of the town Christmas tree by Mayor Kristopher Clark. Also among those attending the lighting were the Grinch and Wahama’s Little Miss Brooke Engle. The town tree will now join the two dozen lighted trees that were placed in the park by residents, many of which are in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.