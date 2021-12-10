MASON, W.Va. — It was a perfect day for the Town of Mason’s first “Christmas in the Park” last Saturday, with temperatures reaching the 60-degree mark.

There were activities for all ages at the event, including singers, dancers, movie characters, hayrides, prizes and more. The evening ended with the official lighting of the town Christmas tree.

B.J. Kreseen, a member of the Next Level band, sang Christmas carols, and later invited the children attending to join her on stage for a sing-along. The youngsters took center stage and were given their own chance at local fame.

Characters from the movie “Frozen” from Wolfe Mountain Entertainment posed with the kids during the afternoon, as well as joined them on a hayride. Ed and Rhonda Carson provided the hay wagon and took both children and adults on a mile-long ride through town.

There were craft and food vendors selling their wares, and door prizes donated by area businesses were passed out to winners drawn throughout the afternoon. The Town of Mason provided free hot chocolate and iced sugar cookies.

Dancers from Ohio River Dance, under the direction of Bree Ramey, provided entertainment with their selections from “The Nutcracker.” There were craft tables with free crafts for the children to make, as well as cards to sign and color that will later be sent to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Clarksburg and local shut-ins.

Santa attended the event and posed for photos with the children, heard their wish lists, and passed out treats. The Mason Library had free children’s books available for the kids to add to their goodie bags.

The day ended with the official lighting of the town Christmas tree by Mayor Kristopher Clark. Also among those attending the lighting were the Grinch and Wahama’s Little Miss Brooke Engle. The town tree will now join the two dozen lighted trees that were placed in the park by residents, many of which are in honor or in memory of a loved one.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Cards were made and colored at Mason's "Christmas in the Park" on Saturday that will be sent to patients at the V.A. Hospital in Clarksburg, as well as to local shut-ins. Elsa, Anna and Olaf from the movie "Frozen" attended the "Christmas in the Park" event in Mason to pose with the youngsters. Elsa and Anna also joined one of the many hayrides, provided by Ed and Rhonda Carson. B.J. Kreseen, a member of the Next Level band, entertained those attending Mason's "Christmas in the Park" with holiday carols. She later had some of the children join her on stage for a sing-along. Craft tables were set up at "Christmas in the Park" in Mason on Saturday to allow the children to make holiday crafts to take home with them. The Town of Mason provided free hot chocolate and iced sugar cookies during the "Christmas in the Park." Pictured at the table are employees Darlene Roach, left, and Michelle Pearson. The Mason Library provided a table of free children's books for youngsters and parents to choose from at the Mason park on Saturday. Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark is pictured as he lights the town Christmas tree at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Saturday. The live tree was planted this year in order to grow larger for each Christmas season. Among those attending the tree lighting ceremony in Mason Saturday were Little Miss Wahama Brooke Engle, as well as the Grinch. Santa heard the wish lists of girls and boys at "Christmas in the Park" Saturday. Food and craft vendors sold their wares during Mason's first "Christmas in the Park" event. Hayrides, provided by Ed and Rhonda Carson, were a popular activity at "Christmas in the Park." Mason council member Jill Nelson is pictured as she draws a name for a door prize at the "Christmas in the Park" event in Mason. Children were front and center on the Mason park stage Saturday for a sing-along during "Christmas in the Park." Dancers from Ohio River Dance entertained those attending the "Christmas in the Park." One of several of the groups is pictured.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

