2 deaths, 35 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were two COVID-19 associated deaths and 35 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 21 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported a death associated with COVID-19 in the 70-79 age range, as well as six new cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported a death associated with COVID-19 and eight new cases. The death was an individual in the 71+ age range.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,833 total cases (21 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 310 hospitalizations (1 new) and 79 deaths. Of the 4,833 cases, 4,426 (13 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 952 cases (3 new), 9 hospitalizations

20-29 —777 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 688 cases (4 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 702 cases (3 new), 31 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 646 cases (3 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 514 cases (2 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 346 cases (4 new), 79 hospitalizations (1 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 208 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,263 (44.36 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,102 (40.48 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 3,116 total cases (6 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 185 hospitalizations (2 new) and 62 deaths (1 new). Of the 3,116 cases, 2,901 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 589 cases, 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 434 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 388 cases, 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 463 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 427 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 398 cases (1 new), 43 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 265 cases, 45 hospitalizations (1 new), 23 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 152 cases, 26 hospitalizations (1 new), 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,027 (43.77 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,102 (39.73 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 4,070 cases (8 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,806 confirmed cases, 264 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 63 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 100 active cases and 3,907 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 71 confirmed cases (2 new), 3 probable cases

5-11 — 186 confirmed cases (2 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 220 confirmed cases (1 new), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 299 confirmed cases, 15 probable cases

21-25 — 295 confirmed cases (1 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 335 confirmed cases, 21 probable cases

31-40 — 579 confirmed cases, 42 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 570 confirmed cases (2 new), 35 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 509 confirmed cases, 37 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 394 confirmed cases, 27 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 348 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 29 probable cases, 41 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,240;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 3,002 (8 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 238;

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 47 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,543 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 43.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,419 fully vaccinated or 35.5 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 19 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 7,359 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,423), 419 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 279), 50 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 28) and 360 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 62) with 27,371 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,851,140 (58.61 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,297,771 (53.88 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 8, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,780;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 610;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 42,246;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,455.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 305,418 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,063 reported since Thursday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 25,499 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 397 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,085 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 30 since Thursday. There are 9,037 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.33 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.30 percent.

Statewide, 1,079,141 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.2 percent of the population). A total of 50.5 percent of the population, 904,547 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

