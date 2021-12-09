Help with heating costs through HEAP

GALLIA COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Development and the Area Agency on Aging District 7 want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

According to a news release from AAA7, applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application, or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP). When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

· Most recent utility bills.

· A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers).

· Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for

certain income types).

· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

· Proof of disability (if applicable).

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1, 2022. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

For more information about HEAP, contact the Area Agency on Aging District 7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Local partners in the AAA7’s core 10-county district include:

Adams County – Adams County Senior Citizens Center;

Brown County – Adams-Brown Economic Opportunities, Inc.;

Gallia County – RSVP of the Ohio Valley;

Highland County – Highland County Community Action;

Jackson County – RSVP of the Ohio Valley;

Lawrence County – Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action;

Pike County – Community Action Committee of Pike County;

Ross County – Ross County Community Action;

Scioto County – Scioto County Community Action;

Vinton County – RSVP of the Ohio Valley.

Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Information submitted by AAA7.

Assistance for seniors, disabled individuals