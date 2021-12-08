68 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were 68 new COVID-19 cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Wednesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 33 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 8 new cases of COVID-19.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 27 new COVID-19 cases.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 4,802 total cases (33 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 309 hospitalizations (2 new) and 79 deaths. Of the 4,802 cases, 4,401 (11 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 946 cases (5 new), 9 hospitalizations (2 new)

20-29 —775 cases (7 new), 17 hospitalizations, 1 new death

30-39 — 683 cases (4 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 697 cases (3 new), 31 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 641 cases (7 new), 52 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 510 cases (7 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 342 cases (3 new), 78 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 208 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,241 (44.29 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,060 (40.34 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Wednesday, there have been 3,099 total cases (8 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 183 hospitalizations (1 new) and 61 deaths. Of the 3,099 cases, 2,876 (17 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 588 cases (2 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 433 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 387 cases, 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 459 cases (1 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 425 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 391 cases (3 new), 43 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

70-79 — 264 cases (1 new), 44 hospitalizations (1 new), 22 deaths

80-plus — 152 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,007 (43.69 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,083 (39.65 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 4,054 cases (27 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,790 confirmed cases, 264 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 62 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 117 active cases and 3,875 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 69 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable case

5-11 — 184 confirmed cases (1 new), 16 probable cases

12-15 — 218 confirmed cases, 17 probable cases

16-20 — 298 confirmed cases (1 fewer), 15 probable cases (2 new)

21-25 — 294 confirmed cases (3 new), 22 probable cases

26-30 — 334 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 579 confirmed cases (4 new), 42 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 568 confirmed cases (5 new), 34 probable cases, 2 deaths

51-60 — 508 confirmed cases (3 new), 37 probable cases (1 new), 6 deaths

61-70 — 391 confirmed cases (2 new), 28 probable cases (1 new), 13 deaths

71+ — 347 confirmed cases (2 new), 29 probable cases (2 new), 40 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,224;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,988 (26 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 236 (1 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 46;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,511 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 43.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,396 fully vaccinated or 35.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 18 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday from ODH, there have been 8,707 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,289), 395 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 272), 53 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 26) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 57) with 27,011 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,832,266 (58.45 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,272,020 (53.66 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 1, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,372;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 594;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 40,227;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,289.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday from DHHR, there have been 303,173 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,053 reported since Tuesday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 25,113 “breakthrough” cases as of Wednesday with 392 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,036 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 15 since Tuesday. There are 8,482 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 8.56 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.28 percent.

Statewide, 1,075,603 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (60.0 percent of the population). A total of 50.4 percent of the population, 902,673 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

