1 death, 38 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there was one death associated with COVID-19 and 38 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported one additional death associated with COVID-19 and 11 new cases. The death was an individual in the 20-29 age range.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 12 new cases of COVID-19.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 15 new COVID-19 cases.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 4,769 total cases (11 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 307 hospitalizations (9 new) and 79 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,769 cases, 4,390 (19 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 941 cases (2 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 —768 cases, 17 hospitalizations, 1 new death

30-39 — 679 cases (3 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 694 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 634 cases, 52 hospitalizations (2 new), 10 deaths

60-69 — 503 cases (3 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 339 cases (2 new), 78 hospitalizations (6 new), 19 deaths

80-plus — 208 cases, 57 hospitalizations (1 new), 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,235 (44.27 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,050 (40.30 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 3,091 total cases (12 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 182 hospitalizations (3 new) and 61 deaths. Of the 3,091 cases, 2,859 (12 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 586 cases (1 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 432 cases (2 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 387 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 458 cases (2 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 425 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations (2 new), 5 deaths

60-69 — 388 cases (3 new), 43 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 263 cases (1 new), 43 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

80-plus — 152 cases, 25 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,998 (43.65 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,063 (39.56 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 4,027 cases (15 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,769 confirmed cases, 258 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 62 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 92 active cases and 3,873 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 68 confirmed cases (3 new), 3 probable case

5-11 — 183 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

12-15 — 218 confirmed cases (1 new), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 299 confirmed cases (1 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 291 confirmed cases (1 new), 22 probable cases (1 fewer)

26-30 — 333 confirmed cases (1 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 575 confirmed cases (5 new), 42 probable cases, 1 death

41-50 — 563 confirmed cases (1 new), 34 probable cases, 2 deaths

51-60 — 505 confirmed cases (1 new), 36 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 389 confirmed cases (2 new), 27 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 345 confirmed cases (3 new), 27 probable cases, 40 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,197;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,962 (47 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 235 (0 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 46;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,504 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 43.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,378 fully vaccinated or 35.4 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 18 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 7,876 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,178), 612 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 269), 71 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 25) and 160 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 57) with 27,011 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,824,317 (58.38 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,261,891 (53.57 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 1, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,372;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 594;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 40,227;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,289.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 302,120 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 771 reported since Monday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 24,889 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 391 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,021 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 31 since Monday. There are 8,249 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.12 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.28 percent.

Statewide, 1,074,297 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (59.9 percent of the population). A total of 50.3 percent of the population, 900,909 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

