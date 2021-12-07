It’s Christmas time

MASON/NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — From the Biblical nativity scene to “Cousin Eddie,” the miracle of the birth of Baby Jesus to the magic of Santa Claus, entries of all things Christmas made their way to the main streets of Mason and New Haven on Saturday for the annual holiday parades.

Santa arrived in both towns, choosing the top of a fire truck to make his entrance in New Haven, and trading out his ride for a sleigh for his Mason arrival. He met with the children following the parades in first the New Haven fire station and then the Mason town hall, listening to wish lists and passing out treats. For some it was a joyous occasion with hugs and smiles, while other youngsters were not to happy about the bearded man in red.

The parade entries came from churches, 4-H clubs, Girl Scouts, families and individuals as they made their way on floats, in trucks, on motorcycles, side-by-sides and golf carts. Others, like the Wahama White Falcon Band and a group depicting the shepherds searching for the Baby Jesus, walked the routes.

Along with the parade, the New Haven and Community Fire Department Auxiliary hosted its annual Christmas Craft Show. Vendors from all over the region offered their handmade items from jewelry to crocheted items, baked goods to leather works.

The weather was very cooperative as well, with temperatures reaching 60 degrees, and parade goers showing up in short sleeves and t-shirts. But even with the spring-like weather, many still took advantage of free hot chocolate offered by the Mason Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 157.

Saturday afternoon, the Town of Mason held its first “Christmas in the Park.” The event ended with the lighting of the town tree. Photos and a story from that occasion will be featured in a later edition.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Wahama White Falcon Band is pictured as members march down Fifth Street in New Haven Saturday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P2.jpg The Wahama White Falcon Band is pictured as members march down Fifth Street in New Haven Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy “Cousin Eddie” was on his way to a Christmas Vacation in the Mason holiday parade Saturday. Parades were held in both Mason and New Haven, along with other Christmas events. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P11.jpg “Cousin Eddie” was on his way to a Christmas Vacation in the Mason holiday parade Saturday. Parades were held in both Mason and New Haven, along with other Christmas events. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Shepherds were on their search for the Baby Jesus in the Bend Area parades on Saturday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P1.jpg Shepherds were on their search for the Baby Jesus in the Bend Area parades on Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The New Haven and Community Fire Department Auxiliary hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday. Pictured is one of many aisles with vendors showing their goods. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P3.jpg The New Haven and Community Fire Department Auxiliary hosted its annual Christmas Bazaar Saturday. Pictured is one of many aisles with vendors showing their goods. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Little Mister Wahama Bentely Neal, accompanied by family, had a sweet ride in the Mason parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P4.jpg Little Mister Wahama Bentely Neal, accompanied by family, had a sweet ride in the Mason parade. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The Mason Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 157 gave out free hot cocoa during the Mason parade. Even though temperatures hit 60 degrees, people still enjoyed the treat. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P5.jpg The Mason Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 157 gave out free hot cocoa during the Mason parade. Even though temperatures hit 60 degrees, people still enjoyed the treat. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Santa arrived in the Town of New Haven Saturday atop a fire truck. He later visited the children at the fire station and gave out treats. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P6.jpg Santa arrived in the Town of New Haven Saturday atop a fire truck. He later visited the children at the fire station and gave out treats. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy A familiar sight in Bend Area parades is Howard Mullen of Meigs County in his 1947 police car. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P7.jpg A familiar sight in Bend Area parades is Howard Mullen of Meigs County in his 1947 police car. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy It looks like Santa might have had a mishap in the Mason Christmas parade on Saturday, as he ran up against an ATV. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P8.jpg It looks like Santa might have had a mishap in the Mason Christmas parade on Saturday, as he ran up against an ATV. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Santa even hears the wishes of royalty, as Little Miss Wahama Brooke Engle sits atop St. Nicholas’ lap in Mason. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P9.jpg Santa even hears the wishes of royalty, as Little Miss Wahama Brooke Engle sits atop St. Nicholas’ lap in Mason. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Not everyone is anxious to tell the Jolly Old Elf their Christmas wish lists. Two-year-old Lorraine Turner decided she would rather be anywhere but on Santa’s lap in Mason on Saturday. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_12.8-P10.jpg Not everyone is anxious to tell the Jolly Old Elf their Christmas wish lists. Two-year-old Lorraine Turner decided she would rather be anywhere but on Santa’s lap in Mason on Saturday. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Mason, New Haven host parades

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

