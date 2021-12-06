105 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since Friday’s update, there were 105 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 44 new cases of COVID-19.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 20 new cases of COVID-19.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 41 new COVID-19 cases.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,758 total cases (44 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 298 hospitalizations and 78 deaths. Of the 4,758 cases, 4,371 (39 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 939 cases (8 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 —768 cases (8 new), 17 hospitalizations

30-39 — 676 cases (5 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 693 cases (3 new), 31 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

50-59 — 634 cases (8 new), 50 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 503 cases (1 new), 50 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 337 cases (7 new), 72 hospitalizations, 19 deaths

80-plus — 208 cases (4 new), 56 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,204 (44.16 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,023 (40.21 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 3,079 total cases (20 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 179 hospitalizations (1 new) and 61 deaths. Of the 3,079 cases, 2,847 (30 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 585 cases (4 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 430 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations

30-39 — 386 cases (2 new), 12 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 456 cases (5 new), 17 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 423 cases (2 new), 29 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

60-69 — 385 cases (3 new), 42 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

70-79 — 262 cases (2 new), 43 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

80-plus — 152 cases (1 new), 25 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 9,991 (43.62 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,049 (39.50 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 4,012 cases (41 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (3,753 confirmed cases, 259 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 62 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 98 active cases and 3,852 recovered cases, in Mason County.

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 65 confirmed cases (1 new), 3 probable case (1 new)

5-11 — 183 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases

12-15 — 217 confirmed cases (3 new), 17 probable cases

16-20 — 298 confirmed cases (3 new), 13 probable cases

21-25 — 290 confirmed cases (3 new), 23 probable cases (1 new)

26-30 — 332 confirmed cases (5 new), 21 probable cases

31-40 — 570 confirmed cases (3 new), 42 probable cases (2 new), 1 death

41-50 — 562 confirmed cases (3 new), 34 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths

51-60 — 504 confirmed cases (4 new), 36 probable cases, 6 deaths

61-70 — 387 confirmed cases (4 new), 27 probable cases, 13 deaths

71+ — 342 confirmed cases (7 new), 27 probable cases, 40 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 3,182;

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 2,947 (32 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 235 (7 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 46;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 3.

A total of 11,467 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 43.2 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,358 fully vaccinated or 35.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 18 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 4,922 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 6,072), 177 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 262), 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 24) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 58) with 26,851 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 6,815,647 (58.31 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,251,765 (53.48 percent of the population).

As of Dec. 1, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 12,372;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 594;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 40,227;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 2,289.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 301,349 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 689 reported since Friday’s DHHR update. DHHR reports 24,756 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 383 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 4,990 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 28 since Friday. There are 8,031 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.71 and a cumulative positivity rate of 6.27 percent.

Statewide, 1,072,380 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (59.8 percent of the population). A total of 50.2 percent of the population, 900,004 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

