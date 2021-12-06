Posted on by

Christmas in Gallipolis

,

Annual parade returns

By Brittany Hively - bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Holzer Hospital showcased Christmas colors during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.

Holzer Hospital showcased Christmas colors during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

The South Gallia Rebel Cheerleaders brought some holiday cheer as they performed down Second Avenue.


Brittany | OVP

Dancers from the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts performed a Christmas dance throughout the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts dancers showed their Christmas spirit during dance routines at the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

The Gallia 4-H Buccaneers were joined by the Grinch during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

Royalty joined the Christmas Parade in the form of some Pure International queens and little misses.


Brittany | OVP

The Girls Scouts had one important message to share during the parade, “cookies are coming,” with some scouts donning cookie apparel.


Brittany | OVP

Gallia Academy High School cheerleaders march with the band during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

The Gallia Academy High School band brought some festive decor to the instruments while marching in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

Gallia Academy High School brought several students, including the color guard, to march and perform during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

The Gallia Academy Middle School Cheerleaders in the Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

The Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club joined in the festivities, welcoming folks to join them at Boardroom 46.


Brittany | OVP

Some motorcyclists brought a fun spin to the parade, donning Christmas outfits and showing off special features on the bikes.


Brittany | OVP

The 2021 Little Mister Gallipolis in Lights, Creedence Beman, was full of Christmas spirit as he waved to the spectators at the Christmas Parade.


Brittany | OVP

Gallipolis in Lights joined in the parade fun, followed by some farm equipment covered in Christmas inflatables.


Brittany | OVP

More royalty joined the Christmas parade, waving to the crowds.


Brittany | OVP

The Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade as the grand marshals.


Brittany | OVP

GALLIPOLIS — People lined Second Avenue Saturday to enjoy some holiday cheer with the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.

The Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 parade as the grand marshals. The parade is organized each year by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, there were around 70 organizations signed up to participate in the parade. This year the parade returned to an in-person event after being virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

While waiting for the parade to start, community members and visitors had the opportunity to shop at the local businesses and enjoy some of the Gallipolis in Lights displays in Gallipolis City Park and the tree walk in the Gallipolis Public Use Area.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Holzer Hospital showcased Christmas colors during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2371.jpgHolzer Hospital showcased Christmas colors during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

The South Gallia Rebel Cheerleaders brought some holiday cheer as they performed down Second Avenue.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2388.jpgThe South Gallia Rebel Cheerleaders brought some holiday cheer as they performed down Second Avenue. Brittany | OVP

Dancers from the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts performed a Christmas dance throughout the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2406.jpgDancers from the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts performed a Christmas dance throughout the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts dancers showed their Christmas spirit during dance routines at the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2414.jpgGallia-Meigs Performing Arts dancers showed their Christmas spirit during dance routines at the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

The Gallia 4-H Buccaneers were joined by the Grinch during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2426.jpgThe Gallia 4-H Buccaneers were joined by the Grinch during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

Royalty joined the Christmas Parade in the form of some Pure International queens and little misses.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2432.jpgRoyalty joined the Christmas Parade in the form of some Pure International queens and little misses. Brittany | OVP

The Girls Scouts had one important message to share during the parade, “cookies are coming,” with some scouts donning cookie apparel.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2437.jpgThe Girls Scouts had one important message to share during the parade, “cookies are coming,” with some scouts donning cookie apparel. Brittany | OVP

Gallia Academy High School cheerleaders march with the band during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2444.jpgGallia Academy High School cheerleaders march with the band during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

The Gallia Academy High School band brought some festive decor to the instruments while marching in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2457.jpgThe Gallia Academy High School band brought some festive decor to the instruments while marching in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

Gallia Academy High School brought several students, including the color guard, to march and perform during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2464.jpgGallia Academy High School brought several students, including the color guard, to march and perform during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

The Gallia Academy Middle School Cheerleaders in the Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2469.jpgThe Gallia Academy Middle School Cheerleaders in the Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

The Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club joined in the festivities, welcoming folks to join them at Boardroom 46.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2475.jpgThe Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club joined in the festivities, welcoming folks to join them at Boardroom 46. Brittany | OVP

Some motorcyclists brought a fun spin to the parade, donning Christmas outfits and showing off special features on the bikes.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2484.jpgSome motorcyclists brought a fun spin to the parade, donning Christmas outfits and showing off special features on the bikes. Brittany | OVP

The 2021 Little Mister Gallipolis in Lights, Creedence Beman, was full of Christmas spirit as he waved to the spectators at the Christmas Parade.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2505.jpgThe 2021 Little Mister Gallipolis in Lights, Creedence Beman, was full of Christmas spirit as he waved to the spectators at the Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP

Gallipolis in Lights joined in the parade fun, followed by some farm equipment covered in Christmas inflatables.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2508.jpgGallipolis in Lights joined in the parade fun, followed by some farm equipment covered in Christmas inflatables. Brittany | OVP

More royalty joined the Christmas parade, waving to the crowds.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2512.jpgMore royalty joined the Christmas parade, waving to the crowds. Brittany | OVP

The Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade as the grand marshals.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2361.jpgThe Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade as the grand marshals. Brittany | OVP
Annual parade returns

By Brittany Hively

bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.