Christmas in Gallipolis

Holzer Hospital showcased Christmas colors during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
The South Gallia Rebel Cheerleaders brought some holiday cheer as they performed down Second Avenue.
Dancers from the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts performed a Christmas dance throughout the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts dancers showed their Christmas spirit during dance routines at the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
The Gallia 4-H Buccaneers were joined by the Grinch during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
Royalty joined the Christmas Parade in the form of some Pure International queens and little misses.
The Girls Scouts had one important message to share during the parade, “cookies are coming,” with some scouts donning cookie apparel.
Gallia Academy High School cheerleaders march with the band during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
The Gallia Academy High School band brought some festive decor to the instruments while marching in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
Gallia Academy High School brought several students, including the color guard, to march and perform during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
The Gallia Academy Middle School Cheerleaders in the Christmas Parade.
The Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club joined in the festivities, welcoming folks to join them at Boardroom 46.
Some motorcyclists brought a fun spin to the parade, donning Christmas outfits and showing off special features on the bikes.
The 2021 Little Mister Gallipolis in Lights, Creedence Beman, was full of Christmas spirit as he waved to the spectators at the Christmas Parade.
Gallipolis in Lights joined in the parade fun, followed by some farm equipment covered in Christmas inflatables.
More royalty joined the Christmas parade, waving to the crowds.
The Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade as the grand marshals.
GALLIPOLIS — People lined Second Avenue Saturday to enjoy some holiday cheer with the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.
The Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 parade as the grand marshals. The parade is organized each year by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, there were around 70 organizations signed up to participate in the parade. This year the parade returned to an in-person event after being virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.
While waiting for the parade to start, community members and visitors had the opportunity to shop at the local businesses and enjoy some of the Gallipolis in Lights displays in Gallipolis City Park and the tree walk in the Gallipolis Public Use Area.
Annual parade returns
