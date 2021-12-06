Christmas in Gallipolis

GALLIPOLIS — People lined Second Avenue Saturday to enjoy some holiday cheer with the Gallipolis Christmas Parade.

The Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 parade as the grand marshals. The parade is organized each year by the Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, there were around 70 organizations signed up to participate in the parade. This year the parade returned to an in-person event after being virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

While waiting for the parade to start, community members and visitors had the opportunity to shop at the local businesses and enjoy some of the Gallipolis in Lights displays in Gallipolis City Park and the tree walk in the Gallipolis Public Use Area.

Holzer Hospital showcased Christmas colors during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2371.jpg Holzer Hospital showcased Christmas colors during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP The South Gallia Rebel Cheerleaders brought some holiday cheer as they performed down Second Avenue. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2388.jpg The South Gallia Rebel Cheerleaders brought some holiday cheer as they performed down Second Avenue. Brittany | OVP Dancers from the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts performed a Christmas dance throughout the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2406.jpg Dancers from the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts performed a Christmas dance throughout the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts dancers showed their Christmas spirit during dance routines at the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2414.jpg Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts dancers showed their Christmas spirit during dance routines at the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP The Gallia 4-H Buccaneers were joined by the Grinch during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2426.jpg The Gallia 4-H Buccaneers were joined by the Grinch during the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP Royalty joined the Christmas Parade in the form of some Pure International queens and little misses. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2432.jpg Royalty joined the Christmas Parade in the form of some Pure International queens and little misses. Brittany | OVP The Girls Scouts had one important message to share during the parade, “cookies are coming,” with some scouts donning cookie apparel. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2437.jpg The Girls Scouts had one important message to share during the parade, “cookies are coming,” with some scouts donning cookie apparel. Brittany | OVP Gallia Academy High School cheerleaders march with the band during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2444.jpg Gallia Academy High School cheerleaders march with the band during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP The Gallia Academy High School band brought some festive decor to the instruments while marching in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2457.jpg The Gallia Academy High School band brought some festive decor to the instruments while marching in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP Gallia Academy High School brought several students, including the color guard, to march and perform during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2464.jpg Gallia Academy High School brought several students, including the color guard, to march and perform during the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP The Gallia Academy Middle School Cheerleaders in the Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2469.jpg The Gallia Academy Middle School Cheerleaders in the Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP The Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club joined in the festivities, welcoming folks to join them at Boardroom 46. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2475.jpg The Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club joined in the festivities, welcoming folks to join them at Boardroom 46. Brittany | OVP Some motorcyclists brought a fun spin to the parade, donning Christmas outfits and showing off special features on the bikes. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2484.jpg Some motorcyclists brought a fun spin to the parade, donning Christmas outfits and showing off special features on the bikes. Brittany | OVP The 2021 Little Mister Gallipolis in Lights, Creedence Beman, was full of Christmas spirit as he waved to the spectators at the Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2505.jpg The 2021 Little Mister Gallipolis in Lights, Creedence Beman, was full of Christmas spirit as he waved to the spectators at the Christmas Parade. Brittany | OVP Gallipolis in Lights joined in the parade fun, followed by some farm equipment covered in Christmas inflatables. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2508.jpg Gallipolis in Lights joined in the parade fun, followed by some farm equipment covered in Christmas inflatables. Brittany | OVP More royalty joined the Christmas parade, waving to the crowds. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2512.jpg More royalty joined the Christmas parade, waving to the crowds. Brittany | OVP The Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade as the grand marshals. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/12/web1_IMG_2361.jpg The Gallipolis Lions Club led the 2021 Gallipolis Christmas Parade as the grand marshals. Brittany | OVP

Annual parade returns

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

