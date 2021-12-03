Gallipolis City Board of Ed approves agenda items

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City School District recently released the minutes from the November 17 board meeting.

During the meeting board members approved minutes from the October 20 meeting, the October financial report and the five-year forecast.

The “then and now certificate” was approved for purchased with Josten’s for $6,733.57

A medical insurance renewal with Anthem for the 2022 calendar year with a rate of -1% was also approved.

A resolution authorizing the “purchase of real property” was also approved during the meeting. Beth Lewis, treasurer, told Ohio Valley Publishing that no property has been purchased, but the resolution will “authorize the superintendent and/or treasurer to negotiate with the seller to purchase 423 Mulberry Drive, which adjoins Washington Elementary.”

The board accepted the resignation of Tony Haner, bus driver, effective Nov. 23 and the resignation due to retirement of Cindy Baker, aide, effective Dec. 31.

The transfers of Carries Burgess, six-hour head cook at step seven and Deanna McComas, eight-hour cook at step 10 were approved.

The following supplemental contracts for the 2021-2022 school year were approved: Caleb Greenlee, junior varsity wrestling coach; Darren Wamsley, ninth grade head boy’s basketball coach; Cory Camden, eight grade head boy’s basketball coach; Justin Bailey, seventh grade head boy’s basketball coach; Tyler Warnimont, assistant varsity girl’s basketball coach; Carly Shriver, junior varsity girl’s basketball coach and Kendra Barnes, seventh and eight grade head girl’s basketball coach.

Chad Barnes was approved as a volunteer basketball coach for the current year.

The following were approved as substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year: Tracy Fitch, custodian; Dares Hamid, teacher; Anthony Haner, bus driver; Nicole Lambert, cook and Cassidy Sickels, teacher.

The board approved the SPIRE Support Technician service agreement with the Gallia-Vinton ESC for the the period from November 17 through June 30. The Standard Preventative Maintenance agreement with Limbach for the period of December 1 through November 30 and the Owner-Contractor agreement with Carrier Corporation was also approved.

Donations of $500 each to Green Elementary, Washington Elementary and Rio Grande Elementary from the Gallia Charitable Foundation were also approved during the meeting.