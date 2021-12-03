Christmas has arrived

OHIO VALLEY — From the sounds of the Ohio Valley Symphony to the sights of (many) Christmas lights, there is plenty to do this weekend in Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties.

Saturday, Dec. 4

The Christmas Concert

The Ohio Valley Symphony performs its annual Christmas Concert with three locals waiting to see which one will be this year’s “Maestro for a Moment.” This year Holzer Hospital’s Dr. Joshua Bryant; Rebecca Honett, Bladen Landing Restaurant Bed and Breakfast owner; and Pleasant Valley Hospital’s Tasha Wyant-Gaskins are competing for the opportunity to conduct the Ohio Valley Symphony’s performance of “Sleigh Ride!” The one who collects the most funds by the show’s intermission will conduct the performance. This year’s Christmas show will be a mix of classical Christmas tunes and “holiday pop,” along with other seasonal songs, said Lora Snow, executive director Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre. Due to some upgrades at the Ariel in Gallipolis, Ohio, the Christmas Show will hosted at the Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information found at https://arieltheatre.org/.

Gallipolis Christmas Parade

The annual Gallipolis Christmas Parade which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. in Downtown Gallipolis. There are nearly 70 entries this year. Parade registration is closed.

Middleport Christmas Parade

The Middleport Lighted Christmas Parade returns Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m., with line up at 6 p.m. at the Goodwill parking lot. At the conclusion of the parade, the public is invited to the Dave Diles Park where Santa Claus will also be present, along with treats of cookies, hot chocolate, cider, and popcorn, all free of charge to the public. In addition, there will also be a short program that includes music by the Meigs High School Marching Band, as well as the Meigs Community Band, and the River City Players and a short performance by the Gallia-Meigs Performing Arts. The evening will conclude with a group candle lighting to the tune of “Silent Night.”

New Haven Christmas Parade, craft show

The New Haven Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m., with line-up starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, on Layne Street near the community center. Following the parade, Santa will be at the fire station to hear children’s wish lists and give out treats. Earlier in the day, beginning at 10 a.m., the New Haven Fire Department Auxiliary will host its annual “Christmas Craft Show.” The show will continue until 3 p.m. and it is recommended that those attending wear masks, according to Auxiliary President Shelby Duncan. Door prizes will be given out throughout the event. (On Tuesday, the Town of New Haven will hold a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. in front of the town hall. The tree is in memory of the late Tyler Grimm, a former employee. Tyler’s parents, Andy and Pam Grimm will turn the lights on, and anyone wishing to bring an ornament to hang on the tree in his memory can do so.)

Mason Christmas Parade, tree lighting

The Mason Christmas Parade will begin at noon, Saturday, Dec. 4, with line-up starting at 11 a.m. in the Faith Baptist Church parking lot. After the parade, Santa will be at the town hall to visit and give out treats. From 3 to 6 p.m., residents can return to Mason for “Christmas in the Park.” The event will climax with the lighting of the town tree at 6 p.m. Hayrides, food vendors, “Frozen” characters at the park from 3 to 5 p.m., at 3 p.m., B.J. Kreseen from the Next Level band will be singing, youth dancers will perform a scene from “The Nutcracker” at 4:30 p.m., and a children’s hand bell choir performance from the Mason United Methodist Church will be presented. There will be a backdrop for pictures with Santa, who will be giving out treats. Free hot cocoa will be given away while supplies last. There will be door prizes, as well as crafts for the kids. The Mason Library will be handing out children’s books.

Christmas on the Frontier

Fort Randolph, located in Krodel Park, in Point Pleasant, will be hosting its annual Christmas on the Frontier event on Saturday, Dec. 4, by offering open house style tours to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Staffed by 18th century costumed reenactors, this event will feature several areas designed to let visitors experience and learn about 18th century holiday practices. There is no admission charge to visit Fort Randolph, but donations are always welcomed by the committee.

Christmas on Main

From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4, local downtown merchants will be participating in Christmas On Main in Point Pleasant, with prizes and other activities, including a food truck, free photo booth and holiday lights for shoppers.

Free community breakfast

Free Community Breakfast, Carmel Sutton UMC, 31435 Pleasant View Road, Racine, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4; open to the public/all welcomed; serving eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, homemade biscuits, gravy, fruit.

Flea Market and Craft Show

Flea Market and Craft Show hosted by Syracuse Community Center, Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kitchen will be open to serve food.

Christmas Bazaar, cookie walk

A Christmas Bazaar and Cookie Walk is set for 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Louis Church – Lourdes Hall on State and Fourth streets in Gallipolis. Cookies, baked items, handmade crafts, gently used Christmas items, used books. Price drawings, tickets sold at the door. Chili and hot dogs for lunch. Vintage train display. Visit with St. Nick for a photo from 2-4 p.m.

Benefit Bingo

Bend Area C.A.R.E. will be sponsoring the Benefit Bingo Games on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion in New Haven, W.Va. Proceeds will benefit the Share-A-Christmas program.

Open House at Chester

Chester Shade Historical Association open house event, 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, music, tours, “hunt for the Nutcracker”, refreshments, door prizes.

Christmas Flower Show

Meigs County Garden Clubs present Christmas Flower Show, Saturday, Dec. 4 and Sunday, Dec. 5, 1-4 p.m., Mulberry Community Center, Pomeroy, admission is free.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Farm Museum Christmas Lights

The West Virginia State Farm Museum is getting ready for its largest event of the year, the drive-thru Christmas light show. The light show will begin Dec. 5 and run until Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. The drive-thru Christmas light event is free to the public, but donations are accepted. While the event is not a fundraiser by traditional definition, said Tim Kidwell, executive director, it is one of the biggest financial supporters for the museum. Along with Christmas lights, Santa Claus will be out, waving at children and handing out candy canes. The West Virginia Farm Museum store will be open Monday through Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. for visitors to stop by and pickup some apple butter, handmade rugs and other locally-made Christmas gifts.

Christmas in Reedsville

REEDSVILLE — Reedsville Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 5 at noon, with lineup at 11:30 a.m. at the Belleville Locks and Dam. (The Reedsville Christmas Tree Lighting is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, also at the Belleville Locks and Dam.)

Light displays

Krodel Park

The annual Christmas light show is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m each night, now through Jan. 1, 2022. Admission is free though donations are appreciated.

Inflatables display

The McKinney family once again hosts hundreds of inflatables which are up nightly at 2012 Maxwell Avenue in Point Pleasant. View 200 inflatables and over 15,000 lights displayed to help raise money for Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Food Baskets and the local Shop with a Cop program organized by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Donation boxes for these organizations are set up at the end of the driveway.

Gallipolis City Park

Gallipolis City Park is illuminated nightly with the annual Gallipolis In Lights Display.

