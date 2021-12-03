Holly Forbes joining crooner Murphy on WVa holiday tour

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is bringing along a friend to his series of West Virginia holiday concerts this month.

Murphy announced Thursday on social media that former “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes will join him on his Home for the Holidays Tour.

Forbes is from the eastern Kentucky community of Argillite. She recently finished in the top 10 of the NBC talent show.

Murphy’s tour includes five shows that are open to the public. The scheduled concerts will be Dec. 10 in Huntington, Dec. 16 in Point Pleasant, Dec. 17 in Parkersburg, Dec. 18 in Clarksburg and Dec. 19 in Lewisburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue.

Murphy also will perform at a Dec. 9 private event in his hometown of Logan. According to Murphy’s Facebook page, other concert dates may be added.

In 2011, Murphy’s smooth renditions of Frank Sinatra hits helped earn him $1 million, his own Las Vegas show and a recording contract when he won “America’s Got Talent” on NBC.

(OVP Editor’s Note: In regards to the show in Point Pleasant, tickets start at $25 and go to $50. Seating is in the upper and lower balconies and floor, including center stage. Tickets are now available at these location in Point Pleasant — Ohio Valley Bank, M&Z Boutique, Victoria’s On The Main, PPHS Main Office or call 304-593-0481 for more information. The show benefits the PPHS Lady Knights Softball program. Members of the Lady Knights squad will also be in the Gallipolis Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 and afterwards, will be selling concert tickets. Also Dec. 4, tickets will also be sold at PPHS from 6-8 p.m.)