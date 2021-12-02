Patrol continues to focus on impaired driving arrests

GALLIPOLIS — As part of the Patrol’s ongoing efforts to make Ohio roadways safe, troopers continue to focus on impaired driving this month and throughout the holiday season, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“Making the decision to drive while impaired can have lasting, devastating impacts,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Because we want everyone to stay safe, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in full force to intercept drivers who choose to risk their own lives and the lives of others by driving under the influence.”

Since 2016, there were 80,023 impaired driving related crashes on Ohio roadways, killing 3,007 people and injuring 48,683 others. During that same period, troopers removed more than 135,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways. OVI-related crashes have accounted for 44 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio in the last five years.

“Having to tell a family that their loved one is not coming home is one of the hardest parts of our job at any time of the year, especially the holidays,” said Lt. Jason Roe, Gallipolis Post commander. “Planning ahead, making responsible decisions and driving sober are examples of how we can make this a safe holiday season.”

“Last year, troopers from the Gallipolis Post removed 214 impaired drivers from our roadways,” stated the news release.

In addition, information provided by OSHP, reports from 2016-2021, there were 363 OVI-related crashes in Gallia County and 188 in Meigs County.

According to OSHP, Franklin (8,422), Cuyahoga (7,013), Hamilton (6,133), and Montgomery (3,866) Counties have led the state in OVI-related crashes since 2016. These four counties have accounted for nearly one out of every three OVI-related crashes in Ohio (25,434 or 32%)

Additional information from the OSHP news release included: “Since 2016, OSHP troopers have made nearly 135,000 OVI arrests, an average of nearly 20,000 per year over this time period. Males drivers were responsible for nearly three out of every four arrests (73%). Fifty-five percent (55%) of OVI arrests occurred between midnight and 4 a.m. and over half (51%) were made between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Sunday.”

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers, and drug activity, stated the news release.

This news release submitted by Lt. Roe of the Gallipolis Post on behalf of OSHP.