Francis releases ‘I Carry Your Heart: Songs for Soprano and Piano’

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Award-winning composer and percussionist, and Eastern High School Graduate Andy Francis has announced the release of “I Carry Your Heart: Songs for Soprano and Piano.”

Dr. Francis is currently the chair of the Edward E. MacTaggart Department of Music at Marietta College. He holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in composition and a Master of Music degree in music theory pedagogy from Michigan State University, a Master of Music degree in composition from Central Michigan University, and two Bachelor of Music degrees cum laude in percussion performance and composition from Ohio University.

Dr. Francis’ compositions have been performed by nationally recognized ensembles, including the West Point Woodwind Quintet, Alarm Will Sound, and the Dali String Quartet, and at festivals, conferences, and universities across the United States and abroad.

This album is the first to be recorded with entirely his compositions, and has just been released by Equilibrium Records. The music for “I Carry Your Heart: Songs for Soprano and Piano” was performed by Amy Yekel and Merewyn Weinkauf, and recorded and mastered by Vinnie Mele at Dreamweaver Studio at Marietta College.

“I am glad this project was able to be completed, especially considering the challenges the pandemic presented,” he said. “This was two years in the making, and seeing the final results are quite rewarding.”

The album is available for purchase at https://www.equilibri.com/album/EQ160/ and is also available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, and other major streaming services.

Lorna Hart contributed to this story. Additional information provided by Francis’ website at https://www.andyfrancismusic.com/.

