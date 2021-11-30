Celebrating the season… Christmas arrives in Racine

RACINE, Ohio — Holiday music played as the Racine Fire Department led Saturday evening’s parade through the Village of Racine.

The streets were lined with excited children anticipating a glimpse of Santa, while gathering candy tossed from parade participants.

Other local fire departments joined Racine, all decorated with Christmas lights and inflatables. The Grinch followed close behind, keeping his distance from Santa and Mrs. Claus who rounded out the parade. Between the fire departments and Santa were numerous creatively decorated ATVs and floats.

The parade began at Southern Local High School, ending in Star Mill Park, where refreshments and Santa awaited the crowd of onlookers.

Star Mill Park was beautifully decorated for the Holiday season, with trees lining the walking trail, a special venue for Santa, and a replica of the village at the park entrance, all lending a hometown atmosphere to this festive evening.

Party in the Park 2021 Queen Molly Hill and Runner-up Rachel Jackson, with Jenna and Kate Hill. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG-7675.jpg Party in the Park 2021 Queen Molly Hill and Runner-up Rachel Jackson, with Jenna and Kate Hill. Jen Holt-Hill Courtesy Photos Santa and the Grinch shared a brief moment of reconciliation after the parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-Grinch.jpg Santa and the Grinch shared a brief moment of reconciliation after the parade. Jen Holt-Hill Courtesy Photos Racine Mayor J. Scott Hill at the parade lineup. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-Scott.jpg Racine Mayor J. Scott Hill at the parade lineup. Jen Holt-Hill Courtesy Photos Alia Cooper with Santa after the parade at Star Mill Park. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-thumbnail_Alia-Cooper-w-Santa.jpg Alia Cooper with Santa after the parade at Star Mill Park. Photos by Lorna Hart Elliott Roberts visits with Santa after the parade at Star Mill Park. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-thumbnail_Elliott-Roberts-w-Santa.jpg Elliott Roberts visits with Santa after the parade at Star Mill Park. Photos by Lorna Hart Residents lineup to view Racine’s Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-thumbnail_image0.jpg Residents lineup to view Racine’s Christmas Parade. Jen Holt-Hill Courtesy Photos Sirens were replaced with Christmas music as the Racine Fire Department led the parade through the village. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-thumbnail_image2.jpg Sirens were replaced with Christmas music as the Racine Fire Department led the parade through the village. Jen Holt-Hill Courtesy Photos This fire truck is aglow during Racine’s Lighted Christmas Parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-thumbnail_IMG_2411.jpg This fire truck is aglow during Racine’s Lighted Christmas Parade. Jen Holt-Hill Courtesy Photos Jayce Marcum visits with Santa at Star Mill Park after the parade. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-thumbnail_Jayce-Marcum-w-Santa.jpg Jayce Marcum visits with Santa at Star Mill Park after the parade. Photos by Lorna Hart This creative “tire tree” catches the eye at Star Mill Park. Lighted trees are at the park for viewing. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-thumbnail_Tire-Tree.jpg This creative “tire tree” catches the eye at Star Mill Park. Lighted trees are at the park for viewing. Photos by Lorna Hart A replica of the village at the entrance to Star Mill Park. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/11/web1_12.1-Village.jpg A replica of the village at the entrance to Star Mill Park. Photos by Lorna Hart

Christmas arrives in Racine

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

